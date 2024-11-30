fb
Monday, December 2, 2024
Michigan and Ohio State Brawl On Field After Wolverines’ Epic Upset [Video]

By W.G. Brady
In what turned out to be one of the most intense and dramatic games of the season, the Michigan Wolverines shocked the college football world by upsetting the Ohio State Buckeyes 13-10 in Columbus on Saturday. Heading into the game as 19.5-point underdogs, Michigan outplayed Ohio State, securing a victory that sent shockwaves through the Big Ten.

Following the game, the atmosphere quickly escalated when Michigan players attempted to plant a giant Block M flag at midfield to celebrate their monumental win. However, the Buckeyes were not about to let that happen without a fight. Ohio State players confronted the Wolverines, and tensions quickly boiled over into a brawl near midfield.

The altercation between the two teams escalated so quickly that it took several minutes for coaches and staff to break it up. The intensity of the rivalry was on full display, with both teams clearly fired up following a hard-fought battle on the field.

Here are some videos of the chaotic scene that unfolded after today’s game. Michigan’s victory and the ensuing brawl will undoubtedly be a moment fans of both teams will remember for years to come, as the rivalry reached a new level of intensity.

