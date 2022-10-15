U of M

Michigan and Penn State go at each other in tunnel during halftime [Video]

The last time this happened was when Ohio State and Michigan went at it in the tunnel and the Wolverines proceeded to blow the doors off them.

Michigan has dominated the football game so far against Penn State, yet the Wolverines only hold a 16-14 lead over the Nittany Lions.

The Wolverines had 18 first downs in the first half, compared to just one for Penn State and UM has a 274-83 advantage in total yardage.

What happened between Michigan and Penn State in the tunnel?

At the conclusion of the first half, as the players were heading into the locker room, UM and Penn State went at each other a bit and they had to be held apart.

The last time this happened was when Ohio State and Michigan went at it in the tunnel and the Wolverines proceeded to blow the doors off them.

Nation, Do you think the Wolverines will hold on for a big win?

