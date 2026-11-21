The Michigan Wolverines have made their decision on wide receiver Andrew Marsh, and it’s not the news fans were hoping for ahead of Saturday’s showdown against No. 4 UCLA. After being listed as questionable throughout the week, Marsh has officially been ruled OUT for Michigan’s final home game of the 2026 season.

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According to the Big Ten’s final game-day availability report, Marsh is one of 10 Wolverines who will not suit up against the undefeated Bruins. The news comes at an especially difficult time for Michigan, which is already dealing with significant injuries and desperately needs a victory to become bowl eligible.

Oregon defensive back Brandon Finney Jr., right, breaks up a pass intended for Michigan wide receiver Andrew Marsh as the Oregon Ducks host the Michigan Wolverines on Nov. 14, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Andrew Marsh Ruled Out Amid Off-Field Situation

Marsh’s availability had been uncertain throughout the week, but not solely because of injury concerns. On Thursday, news surfaced that the sophomore receiver was facing a misdemeanor indecent exposure charge stemming from an alleged incident earlier this year.

Michigan subsequently released a statement acknowledging the situation, although the university did not publicly confirm whether the legal matter would affect his playing status. The charge remains an allegation, and the final availability report does not specify why Marsh has been ruled out.

According to Reuters, Michigan officials said they had recently become aware of the incident. The program has not publicly announced a suspension in connection with the matter.

Michigan’s Offense Takes Another Major Hit

Losing Marsh is a significant blow for a Michigan offense that has struggled to consistently move the football this season. Through 10 games, Marsh has recorded 48 receptions for 459 yards and one touchdown, making him one of the Wolverines’ most important receiving options.

Unfortunately, he isn’t the only receiver unavailable against UCLA. JJ Buchanan, Jaylen Pile, and Braydon Alford are also listed as out on Saturday’s final availability report, leaving Michigan extremely thin at the position.

The Wolverines are also missing offensive linemen Ace Hamilton, Andrew Sprague, and Blake Frazier, along with running back Micah Ka’apana and defensive ends Julius Holly and Nate Marshall. Michigan’s previous injury report already revealed serious concerns, and Saturday’s update only makes the situation more difficult.

Defensive tackle Enow Etta and running back Jordan Marshall are listed as game-time decisions, meaning Michigan could be dealing with additional absences.

Kyle Whittingham Faces Undefeated UCLA Short-Handed

Head coach Kyle Whittingham now faces an enormous challenge as the 5-5 Wolverines prepare to host undefeated UCLA. With the offense already struggling and several important contributors unavailable, Michigan will need other players to step up in a hurry.

Kickoff between Michigan and No. 4 UCLA is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET at Michigan Stadium, with the game televised nationally on CBS.