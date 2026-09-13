Michigan Surges Back Into AP Top 25 After Oklahoma Win

One week after falling completely out of the AP Top 25 despite winning its season opener, the Wolverines returned Sunday at No. 19 following their 17-10 victory over then-No. 11 Oklahoma.
Michigan received 382 points in the new poll, placing it immediately behind No. 18 Iowa and five spots ahead of Oklahoma, which tumbled to No. 24 with 222 points. The complete rankings are available through the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
Michigan spent exactly one poll outside the rankings.
Oklahoma Win Changed Michigan’s Standing Quickly
The difference was simple: Michigan gave voters considerably better evidence Saturday.
Kyle Whittingham’s team held Oklahoma to 289 total yards, forced two turnovers and didn’t allow the Sooners to take the lead at any point. Bryce Underwood rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown while avoiding the turnovers that had contributed to Michigan’s problems against Western Michigan. Michigan’s official recap noted that the victory was the Wolverines’ first home win over a ranked opponent since beating No. 11 USC in 2024.
What Michigan showed against Oklahoma was that it doesn’t need every issue solved immediately to beat a quality opponent.
The Wolverines are now 2-0 and will host UTEP on Saturday before beginning the more demanding portion of their schedule. Meanwhile, the AP poll underwent major changes around them: Texas moved to No. 1, Ohio State fell to No. 6 after losing to the Longhorns, and Oregon plunged to No. 21 following its upset loss to Oklahoma State.
Rank
Team
Record
Points
1st-Place Votes
Next Game
1
Texas
2-0
1,678
56
vs. UTSA, Sept. 19
2
Georgia
2-0
1,551
3
at Arkansas, Sept. 19
3
Notre Dame
2-0
1,531
1
vs. Michigan State, Sept. 19
4
Indiana
2-0
1,466
3
vs. Western Kentucky, Sept. 19
5
Miami (FL)
2-0
1,452
4
at Wake Forest, Sept. 18
6
Ohio State
1-1
1,407
0
vs. Kent State, Sept. 19
7
LSU
2-0
1,334
1
at Ole Miss, Sept. 19
8
Ole Miss
2-0
1,216
0
vs. LSU, Sept. 19
9
Texas A&M
2-0
1,165
0
vs. Kentucky, Sept. 19
10
Alabama
2-0
1,068
0
vs. Florida State, Sept. 19
11
BYU
2-0
966
0
at Colorado State, Sept. 19
12
USC
3-0
944
0
at Rutgers, Sept. 19
13
Texas Tech
2-0
910
0
vs. Houston, Sept. 18
14
Penn State
2-0
692
0
vs. Buffalo, Sept. 19
15
Tennessee
2-0
676
0
vs. Kennesaw State, Sept. 19
16
SMU
2-0
636
0
at Louisville, Sept. 19
17
Utah
2-0
558
0
vs. Utah State, Sept. 19
18
Iowa
2-0
391
0
vs. Northern Iowa, Sept. 19
19
Michigan
2-0
382
0
vs. UTEP, Sept. 19
20
Missouri
2-0
344
0
vs. Troy, Sept. 19
21
Oregon
1-1
324
0
vs. Portland State, Sept. 18
22
Houston
2-0
292
0
at Texas Tech, Sept. 18
23
Louisville
1-1
244
0
vs. SMU, Sept. 19
24
Oklahoma
1-1
222
0
vs. New Mexico, Sept. 19
25
Virginia
2-0
182
0
vs. West Virginia, Sept. 19
Others receiving votes:
Washington 172, Florida 83, Boise State 57, Oklahoma State 36, Western Michigan 35, Tulsa 18, Mississippi State 17, South Carolina 15, Virginia Tech 11, UCLA 9, James Madison 6, Arizona 5, North Dakota State 3, Pittsburgh 1, Kansas State 1
Seven days ago, Michigan’s place among the country’s better teams was being questioned.
One ranked win later, the Wolverines are No. 19 and climbing again.
Don Drysdale
Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.