Michigan Surges Back Into AP Top 25 After Oklahoma Win

Michigan is back where it expected to be.

One week after falling completely out of the AP Top 25 despite winning its season opener, the Wolverines returned Sunday at No. 19 following their 17-10 victory over then-No. 11 Oklahoma.

Michigan received 382 points in the new poll, placing it immediately behind No. 18 Iowa and five spots ahead of Oklahoma, which tumbled to No. 24 with 222 points. The complete rankings are available through the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The jump represents a sharp reversal from last week, when Michigan went from preseason No. 16 to unranked after barely surviving Western Michigan, 13-12. The AP noted at the time that Michigan became the first team since at least 2008 to fall completely out of the Top 25 from such a high ranking following a victory.

Michigan spent exactly one poll outside the rankings.

Oklahoma Win Changed Michigan’s Standing Quickly

The difference was simple: Michigan gave voters considerably better evidence Saturday.

Kyle Whittingham’s team held Oklahoma to 289 total yards, forced two turnovers and didn’t allow the Sooners to take the lead at any point. Bryce Underwood rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown while avoiding the turnovers that had contributed to Michigan’s problems against Western Michigan. Michigan’s official recap noted that the victory was the Wolverines’ first home win over a ranked opponent since beating No. 11 USC in 2024.

That performance came only days after the Wolverines’ dramatic poll collapse had turned their Oklahoma matchup into an immediate credibility test.

They passed it.

The ranking doesn’t erase every question. Michigan generated only 263 total yards against Oklahoma, and Underwood finished with 111 passing yards. His development had become one of the central issues surrounding the program after Week 1, with Urban Meyer specifically identifying processing and progression work as areas Underwood still needed to improve.

What Michigan showed against Oklahoma was that it doesn’t need every issue solved immediately to beat a quality opponent.

The Wolverines are now 2-0 and will host UTEP on Saturday before beginning the more demanding portion of their schedule. Meanwhile, the AP poll underwent major changes around them: Texas moved to No. 1, Ohio State fell to No. 6 after losing to the Longhorns, and Oregon plunged to No. 21 following its upset loss to Oklahoma State.

Rank Team Record Points 1st-Place Votes Next Game

1 Texas 2-0 1,678 56 vs. UTSA, Sept. 19

2 Georgia 2-0 1,551 3 at Arkansas, Sept. 19

3 Notre Dame 2-0 1,531 1 vs. Michigan State, Sept. 19

4 Indiana 2-0 1,466 3 vs. Western Kentucky, Sept. 19

5 Miami (FL) 2-0 1,452 4 at Wake Forest, Sept. 18

6 Ohio State 1-1 1,407 0 vs. Kent State, Sept. 19

7 LSU 2-0 1,334 1 at Ole Miss, Sept. 19

8 Ole Miss 2-0 1,216 0 vs. LSU, Sept. 19

9 Texas A&M 2-0 1,165 0 vs. Kentucky, Sept. 19

10 Alabama 2-0 1,068 0 vs. Florida State, Sept. 19

11 BYU 2-0 966 0 at Colorado State, Sept. 19

12 USC 3-0 944 0 at Rutgers, Sept. 19

13 Texas Tech 2-0 910 0 vs. Houston, Sept. 18

14 Penn State 2-0 692 0 vs. Buffalo, Sept. 19

15 Tennessee 2-0 676 0 vs. Kennesaw State, Sept. 19

16 SMU 2-0 636 0 at Louisville, Sept. 19

17 Utah 2-0 558 0 vs. Utah State, Sept. 19

18 Iowa 2-0 391 0 vs. Northern Iowa, Sept. 19

19 Michigan 2-0 382 0 vs. UTEP, Sept. 19

20 Missouri 2-0 344 0 vs. Troy, Sept. 19

21 Oregon 1-1 324 0 vs. Portland State, Sept. 18

22 Houston 2-0 292 0 at Texas Tech, Sept. 18

23 Louisville 1-1 244 0 vs. SMU, Sept. 19

24 Oklahoma 1-1 222 0 vs. New Mexico, Sept. 19

25 Virginia 2-0 182 0 vs. West Virginia, Sept. 19

Others receiving votes:

Washington 172, Florida 83, Boise State 57, Oklahoma State 36, Western Michigan 35, Tulsa 18, Mississippi State 17, South Carolina 15, Virginia Tech 11, UCLA 9, James Madison 6, Arizona 5, North Dakota State 3, Pittsburgh 1, Kansas State 1

Seven days ago, Michigan’s place among the country’s better teams was being questioned.

One ranked win later, the Wolverines are No. 19 and climbing again.