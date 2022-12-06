Michigan assistant Mike Hart lands head coaching interview

Western Michigan is looking for a new head coach

According to a report from Tony Paul of The Detroit News, following the Big Ten Championship Game, Michigan assistant coach Mike Hart interviewed for the head coach opening at Western Michigan University. Paul noted that it appears as if Hart will remain with the Wolverines. In addition, WMU tried to get Wolverines offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore to interview, but he declined.

Mike Hart will not be going to Western Michigan

When WMU fired Tim Lester, Hart was almost immediately mentioned as a potential candidate.

Hart has ties to WMU as he was the RBs coach for WMU head coach PJ Fleck in 2014-2015.