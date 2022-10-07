Michigan at Indiana: How to watch, listen to and stream

Michigan at Indiana

On Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines will continue their 2022 campaign in Bloomington, Indiana when they take on Indiana in their second road game of the season.

Following last week’s impressive road win over Iowa, Jim Harbaugh talked about what he sees in the Indiana offense and QB Connor Bazelak.

Throwing the ball really well, throwing it a lot. 250 some — 240-250 pass attempts, eight touchdowns. They trust him to throw the ball, really good receivers and running backs. And they’re throwing it more than they’re running, so I don’t know exactly what his average is, but challenge from passing game and the running game. And he’s big, tall, a guy that can make all the throws to all parts of the field and he’s not afraid to let her rip. Eight touchdown passes. He’s just having a good start to the season. Via Isaiah Hole – Wolverines Wire

How can you watch, listen to, and stream Michigan at Indiana?

Here is all of the information you need for Saturday’s game.

What: Michigan at Indiana

When: Saturday at Noon ET

Where: Bloomington, Indiana

TV: FOX

Online streaming: fuboTV, YouTube TV

How to listen: 950 AM click here for more options

Odds: Michigan -22.5 (Via BetMGM)

Prediction:

With No. 10 Penn State coming to Ann Arbor a week from Saturday, is it possible that Michigan overlooks an Indiana team that they should beat handily?

This Wolverines team, as Jim Harbaugh has said, is hungry to make another run at a Big Ten Championship and I just can see them overlooking a Big Ten opponent on the road.

When all is said and done, the Michigan offense will be just too much for the Hoosiers to handle.

MICHIGAN 42 (-22.5)

INDIANA 17