Michigan at Iowa: How to watch, listen to and stream

Michigan at Iowa

On Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines will continue their 2022 season as they play their first road game against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.

Following last week’s win over Connecticut, Jim Harbaugh responded to a question about running back Blake Corum carrying the ball 30 times against Maryland.

“30 carries, I mean, we knew very well that he could handle that,” Harbaugh said. “I mean, nobody trains like he’s trained. This isn’t something that he just goes out and does. I mean, it’s a seven days a week thing for him, year-round. You know, train himself to be in a position to do what he does it’s just great — so proud.”

“Just imagine how proud James Corum is,” Harbaugh continued. “And I saw him, right behind the bench. There’s a button on the shirt popped. That was really cool. And yeah, the branch doesn’t fall too far from the tree in the Corum family. James Corum being the tree, Blake being the branch.”

How can you watch, listen to, and stream Michigan at Iowa?

Here is all of the information you need for Saturday’s game.

What: Michigan at Iowa

When: Saturday at Noon ET

Where: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City

TV: FOX (Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft)

Online streaming: fuboTV, YouTube TV

How to listen: 950 AM click here for more options

Odds: Michigan -10.5 (Via BetMGM)

Prediction:

The last time Michigan squared off against Iowa was in the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game, and the Wolverines walked away with an easy 42-3 win.

That being said, when these two teams square off in Iowa City, the Hawkeyes have risen to the occasion against the Wolverines. In fact, the last four times Michigan has played at Iowa, the Hawkeyes have pulled out victories.

Michigan has one of the top offenses in the nation and Iowa has one of the worst and I just think the Wolverines will put up too many points for the Hawkeyes to keep up.

MICHIGAN 31 (-10.5)

IOWA 17