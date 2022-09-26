Michigan at Iowa opening point spread released

After absolutely destroying a trio of cupcakes (Colorado State, Hawaii, and Connecticut) in their first three games of the season, Michigan was tested on Saturday against Maryland but the Wolverines emerged victorious by a score of 34-27.

Up next for Michigan will be their first road game of the season when they travel to Iowa City to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes at noon on Saturday.

The opening point spread has been released and according to Bet MGM, the Wolverines are currently favored by 10.5 points over the Hawkeyes.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh talks about QB J.J. McCarthy and RB Blake Corum

Following Michigan’s win over Maryland, head coach Jim Harbaugh talked about quarterback J.J. McCarthy‘s performance.

“I think he did a lot of great things. Game on the line throws to Roman, to Ronnie Bell, just to name a couple. Thought he worked the ball to the tight end Schoonmaker. He had a great game, seven catches, career high for him. And then it just kind of settled in, played good, fundamental football.”

Harbaugh also praised Blake Corum for having a great game.

“30 carries, I mean, we knew very well that he could handle that. I mean, nobody trains like he’s trained. This isn’t something that he just goes out and does. I mean, it’s a seven days a week thing for him, year-round. You know, train himself to be in a position to do what he does it’s just great — so proud. Just imagine how proud James Corum is. And I saw him, right behind the bench. There’s a button on the shirt popped. That was really cool. And yeah, the branch doesn’t fall too far from the tree in the Corum family. James Corum being the tree, Blake being the branch.”

Nation, who would you pick against the spread? Michigan or Iowa?

