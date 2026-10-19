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Next gameRed WingsTue, Oct 20 at SEA · 9:40 PM3-3

Michigan Draws the Big Ten’s Least Flattering Window at Rutgers

Michigan at Rutgers kickoff time graphic showing Michigan Wolverines players celebrating
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The Michigan Wolverines now know the Michigan at Rutgers kickoff time, and the Big Ten did not hand them a showcase. A 4-2 team visiting a 2-4 team on Halloween was never going to headline the Saturday slate, and the conference said so out loud when it released the window on Monday.

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The Oct. 31 game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey, will kick off at 12:30 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network, Rutgers announced after the league set the time.

What the Michigan at Rutgers Kickoff Time Says About the Wolverines

Michigan is 4-2 overall and 1-2 in the Big Ten, 12th in the conference standings, after a 21-18 win over Penn State on Oct. 17, per ESPN. The Wolverines are not in this week’s AP Top 25, and the 12:30 p.m. slot on the league’s own cable channel reads like a reflection of that.

The contrast arrives quickly. On Oct. 24, Michigan hosts No. 6 Indiana (6-1) at noon on Fox, the biggest national window the conference has. One week later the Wolverines are on the Big Ten Network against the team sitting 14th in the league.

Rutgers Is Struggling This Season

It is not surprising that this game landed in an early afternoon slot. Rutgers is 2-4 and 1-2 in the Big Ten, carrying a season-opening home loss to Massachusetts and a 47-15 loss to Indiana. The Scarlet Knights did win 37-30 at Maryland on Oct. 17.

Next up for Rutgers is a road trip to No. 24 Northwestern (5-1) at noon on Oct. 24 on Peacock. The Scarlet Knights could very well be 2-5 by the time Michigan arrives, and the Wolverines could be 4-3.

A Halloween Afternoon Has Its Upside

There is good news in the time for Michigan fans. An early kickoff means the game is over well before dark on Halloween, so nobody has to choose between the Wolverines and the neighborhood.

Rutgers is leaning into the date. The school says its Boardwalk area opens at 8:30 a.m. for “Halloween On the Banks,” with trick-or-treating, a costume contest and Halloween games, and that BTN Tailgate will be on campus at 10 a.m.

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Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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