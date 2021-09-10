Michigan Athletic director Warde Manuel says Chris Webber lied about apology

During a recent interview with ESPN, Chris Webber said the Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel apologized to him on behalf of the university, even though he was not there when Webber played for the Wolverines.

“I was told by the athletic director at the University of Michigan that he was sorry,” Webber said to ESPN. “And he wasn’t even there at the time (I was playing). He told me that he did his research, and that he needs to apologize. His exact words (were) he needs ‘to apologize to the 18-year-old Chris Webber because we didn’t protect him.'”

Well, according to Manuel, Webber lied about the apology.

Manuel assured ESPN that he never made any apology at all to Webber for the decade-long disassociation that came as a result of the fallout from the NCAA investigation.

“I enjoyed the conversation with Chris when we met several years ago,” Manuel said. “But I can assure you I made no apology to Chris and, for those who may be curious, I never asked him to apologize to the University of Michigan. I wish Chris nothing but the best, and I’m happy that he’s being inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.”

Well, this is interesting.

Quotes via Detroit Free Press – Link