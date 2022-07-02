Michigan baseball decides on next head coach

According to a report from Kendall Rogers of D1 Baseball, the University of Michigan has decided on its next head baseball coach.

Rogers tweeted out on Saturday that Michigan is expected to hire former Arizona State and Indiana coach Tracy Smith as its new head coach.

As noted by Rogers, Smith led Indiana to the College World Series and he also spent time recently at ASU.

Tracy Smith will replace Eric Bakich, who recently left Michigan to become the head coach at Clemson.

From Detroit Free Press:

ASU relieved Smith of his duties following the 2021 season, after he compiled a 201-155 record across six seasons. His career head coaching record is 805-612-1.

Smith began his coaching career in 1991 as a Miami-Middleton assistant. He spent 1993-94 as an assistant at his alma mater, Miami (Ohio). He was then an assistant at Indiana from 1995-96.

Smith returned to Miami in 1997 and was head coach until 2005, twice leading the RedHawks to an NCAA regional. Smith accepted the Indiana head job in 2006 and took the Hoosiers to the 2013 College World Series, and two additional NCAA Regionals.

During the 2022 season, Michigan went 34-28 (12-12 Big Ten), including winning the Big Ten Championship and earning a berth in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, where they lost to Louisville in the NCAA Regional.

