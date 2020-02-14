11.8 F
Detroit
Saturday, February 15, 2020
type here...
U of M News

Michigan baseball defeats No. 1 Vanderbilt to open 2020 season

By Don Drysdale

Must Read

MSU NewsDon Drysdale - 0

It looks like Michigan State’s Mel Tucker has made first hire

From the looks of things, it appears as if new Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker has made...
Read more
U of M NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Michigan baseball defeats No. 1 Vanderbilt to open 2020 season

On Friday night, No. 11 Michigan opened up their 2020 campaign by defeating No. 1 Vanderbilt 4-3 in the...
Read more
Detroit Pistons NewsArnold Powell - 0

Zion Williamson dunks so hard he bends entire backboard [Video]

On Friday night, Zion Williamson participated in the Rising Stars game at NBA All-Star weekend and to say he...
Read more
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

On Friday night, No. 11 Michigan opened up their 2020 campaign by defeating No. 1 Vanderbilt 4-3 in the MLB4 Tournament.

The Wolverines trailed 3-2 in the top of the ninth inning until Matt Schmidt blasted a two-run home run to take the lead.

- Advertisement -

Check it out.

- Advertisement -

After getting the first two batters out in the bottom of the ninth, Michigan allowed Vanderbilt to load the bases (bunt hit, hit by pitch, hit by pitch) before getting the final out to seal the deal.

GO BLUE!

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleZion Williamson dunks so hard he bends entire backboard [Video]
Next articleIt looks like Michigan State’s Mel Tucker has made first hire

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

MSU NewsDon Drysdale - 0

It looks like Michigan State’s Mel Tucker has made first hire

From the looks of things, it appears as if new Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker has made...
Read more
U of M News

Michigan baseball defeats No. 1 Vanderbilt to open 2020 season

Don Drysdale - 0
On Friday night, No. 11 Michigan opened up their 2020 campaign by defeating No. 1 Vanderbilt 4-3 in the MLB4 Tournament. The Wolverines trailed 3-2...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Zion Williamson dunks so hard he bends entire backboard [Video]

Arnold Powell - 0
On Friday night, Zion Williamson participated in the Rising Stars game at NBA All-Star weekend and to say he made his presence felt would...
Read more
MSU News

Former Michigan State G Keith Appling busted for drugs

Arnold Powell - 0
According to reports, former Michigan State guard Keith Appling has been charged with drug distribution. Appling reportedly had a significant amount of heroin in his...
Read more
MSU News

New Michigan State coach Mel Tucker makes first comments about Michigan game

Arnold Powell - 0
On Wednesday, Mel Tucker was introduced as head football coach of the Michigan State Spartans. On Valentine’s Day, Tucker commented on the Michigan game for...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Michigan on verge of landing 5-Star recruit Joshua Christopher

U of M News Arnold Powell - 0
Thanks, in part, to Isaiah Livers having to deal with injuries, it has been an up and down season so far for the Michigan...
Read more

Most recent AP College Basketball Top 25 poll is unkind to MSU, UM

MSU News Arnold Powell - 0
On Monday, the latest Associated Press College Basketball Top 25 poll was released and it was not too kind to Michigan State and Michigan...
Read more

Former Big Ten official says Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh acted like a fourth-grader

U of M News Arnold Powell - 0
Let's face it, whether you are the biggest Michigan fan or the biggest Michigan hater, we can all agree that Wolverines head coach Jim...
Read more

Juwan Howard coaching stat through his first 23 games at Michigan points to a bright future

U of M News Don Drysdale - 0
It has certainly been an up and down season so far for Juwan Howard and the Michigan basketball team, but Saturday was certainly a...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.