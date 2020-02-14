Michigan baseball defeats No. 1 Vanderbilt to open 2020 season

On Friday night, No. 11 Michigan opened up their 2020 campaign by defeating No. 1 Vanderbilt 4-3 in the MLB4 Tournament.

The Wolverines trailed 3-2 in the top of the ninth inning until Matt Schmidt blasted a two-run home run to take the lead.

Check it out.

See ya! @umichbaseball takes a 4-3 lead on a two-run shot off the bat of Matt Schmidt in the top of the 9th!#GoBlue | #MLB4 pic.twitter.com/ZcUXqIMxil — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 15, 2020

After getting the first two batters out in the bottom of the ninth, Michigan allowed Vanderbilt to load the bases (bunt hit, hit by pitch, hit by pitch) before getting the final out to seal the deal.

GO BLUE!