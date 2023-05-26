Michigan Baseball stuns Indiana, advances to Big Ten semis

There are few things more enthralling in sports than a good upset, and the Michigan Wolverines have just completed one. Michigan baseball (28-27 overall, 15-12 Big Ten) stunned the Indiana Hoosiers (41-18 overall, 17-10 Big Ten) by a final score of 13-6 at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska, meaning they've now advanced to the tournament semifinals while the Hoosiers return home.

Wolverines right-hander Mitch Voit led the way on the mound

The Wolverines were led by reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Year in right-hander Mitch Voit, who tossed a career-high 5 2/3 innings while also contributing four hits. He struck out five Hoosiers batters while allowing three runs (two earned).

- Advertisement -

However, he elected to keep the focus on the rest of his teammates in his postgame comments.

“Feeling loose,” Voit said in a Big Ten Network interview after his performance. “Just felt good coming in. Knew the guys would come in and hit. All hands on deck today. It was a good team win.”

Shortstop Cody Jefferis came through in the clutch with a 7th-inning bases-clearing double, adding three runs to Michigan's scoresheet. His on-base streak now sits at 26 straight games.

Wrapping It Up: Michigan has advanced to face Iowa

The Wolverines will be looking to exact some revenge when they take on the Iowa Hawkeyes. Should they earn two wins, they'll advance to the Big Ten Championship game on Sunday. Iowa handily defeated Michigan by a 13-3 final in the Tournament opener on Tuesday.

The first game between Michigan and Iowa will get underway on Saturday at 10:00 AM. Let's hope that the Wolverines can continue their run!