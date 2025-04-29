Michigan Basketball Reveals 2025-26 Big Ten Opponents

Michigan’s Big Ten schedule for the 2025–26 season includes home games vs. USC and UCLA, road games at Washington and Oregon, and home-and-homes with MSU, OSU, and PSU.

We may be months away from tip-off, but Michigan men’s basketball fans can start circling dates now — the Wolverines’ 2025–26 Big Ten conference opponents have been revealed.

According to Zach Shaw of 247Sports, the upcoming schedule includes a mix of traditional rivalries, coast-to-coast trips, and plenty of new Big Ten flavor thanks to the recent conference expansion.

Aday Mara Michigan transfer

Home-and-Home Matchups With Big Rivals

As expected, Michigan will face Michigan State, Ohio State, and Penn State twice next season — once in Ann Arbor and once on the road. That trio forms the Wolverines’ home-and-home series and will play a major role in how the conference standings shake out.

Road Trips Out West and to Big Ten Powerhouses

The Wolverines will make some long-haul flights, heading out to the Pacific Northwest for games at Washington and Oregon. They’ll also face tough road tests at Purdue, Illinois, and Maryland — three teams that should be in the top half of the Big Ten again.

Here’s how Michigan’s 2025–26 Big Ten opponents shake out:

  • Home Games Only: Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Rutgers, UCLA, USC, Wisconsin
  • Away Games Only: Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Northwestern, Oregon, Purdue, Washington
  • Home & Away: Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State

The Bottom Line

Michigan’s Big Ten schedule for 2025–26 features a tough mix of elite competition and cross-country travel. With head coach Dusty May heading into Year 2, this slate offers a big opportunity — and a big challenge for the Wolverines.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Bryce Underwood Tony Alford Michigan Basketball Michigan Football brings 8 recruits Michigan reveals uniform combo Michigan Football CB Amorion Walker Michigan Football Michigan Football Coach Sherrone Moore Michigan Football Spring Game Michigan DB Keon Sabb Michigan Basketball Loses Oliver Nkamhoua Michigan basketball hires Dusty May Cole Cabana Brady Hart
Michigan Football Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal
Todd McLellan
Todd McLellan Sends Strong Message to Red Wings Following Loss to Panthers
Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft strategy Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft defensive tackles
Full 2025 Detroit Lions 7-Round Mock Draft by Dane Brugler Revealed
Bryce Underwood Michigan spring game
Bryce Underwood Closes Michigan Spring Game With Must-See 88-Yard TD [Video]