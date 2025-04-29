Michigan Basketball Reveals 2025-26 Big Ten Opponents

Michigan’s Big Ten schedule for the 2025–26 season includes home games vs. USC and UCLA, road games at Washington and Oregon, and home-and-homes with MSU, OSU, and PSU.

We may be months away from tip-off, but Michigan men’s basketball fans can start circling dates now — the Wolverines’ 2025–26 Big Ten conference opponents have been revealed.

According to Zach Shaw of 247Sports, the upcoming schedule includes a mix of traditional rivalries, coast-to-coast trips, and plenty of new Big Ten flavor thanks to the recent conference expansion.

Home-and-Home Matchups With Big Rivals

As expected, Michigan will face Michigan State, Ohio State, and Penn State twice next season — once in Ann Arbor and once on the road. That trio forms the Wolverines’ home-and-home series and will play a major role in how the conference standings shake out.

Road Trips Out West and to Big Ten Powerhouses

The Wolverines will make some long-haul flights, heading out to the Pacific Northwest for games at Washington and Oregon. They’ll also face tough road tests at Purdue, Illinois, and Maryland — three teams that should be in the top half of the Big Ten again.

Here’s how Michigan’s 2025–26 Big Ten opponents shake out:

Home Games Only: Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Rutgers, UCLA, USC, Wisconsin

Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Rutgers, UCLA, USC, Wisconsin Away Games Only: Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Northwestern, Oregon, Purdue, Washington

Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Northwestern, Oregon, Purdue, Washington Home & Away: Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State

The Bottom Line

Michigan’s Big Ten schedule for 2025–26 features a tough mix of elite competition and cross-country travel. With head coach Dusty May heading into Year 2, this slate offers a big opportunity — and a big challenge for the Wolverines.