Predicting Where and When Michigan Basketball Will Play in the 2026 NCAA Tournament

Selection Sunday has arrived for the Michigan Wolverines, and there is still one piece of business left before the bracket is officially revealed. Michigan will face Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament championship game in Chicago, entering the matchup with an impressive 31–2 record after a narrow semifinal win over Wisconsin.

Regardless of the result, Michigan’s spot in the 2026 NCAA Tournament is essentially locked in. The only real questions now are where the Wolverines will start their tournament run—and how their path to the Final Four might unfold.

Opening Weekend: Buffalo, New York

Current projections widely expect Michigan to begin its NCAA Tournament journey in Buffalo, New York, at the KeyBank Center. If that projection holds, the Wolverines would play their first-round game on Thursday, March 19, followed by a potential second-round game on Saturday, March 21 if they advance.

Buffalo is one of the host sites for the first and second rounds of the tournament, making it a convenient regional destination for Big Ten powers like Michigan.

Bracketology projections have frequently placed Michigan as a No. 1 seed, with some predicting a first-round matchup against a No. 16 seed such as Long Island, with an 8–9 matchup waiting in the next round.

Sweet 16 and Elite Eight: Chicago

If Michigan survives the opening weekend, the next stop could be Chicago, where the Midwest Regional will be held at the United Center on March 27 and March 29.

For Michigan fans, that would create a favorable travel situation. Chicago is just a few hours from Ann Arbor and could easily become a maize-and-blue takeover if the Wolverines make it that far.

Final Four Destination: Indianapolis

Should Michigan win the Midwest Regional, the Wolverines would punch their ticket to the Final Four at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, scheduled for April 4, with the national championship game set for April 6.

Indianapolis is another Midwest location that would likely attract a large Michigan fan presence.

The Bottom Line

Michigan appears poised to enter March Madness with a strong seed and a relatively friendly geographic path.

Projected Michigan NCAA Tournament path:

First Round: Thursday, March 19 — Buffalo, NY

Thursday, March 19 — Buffalo, NY Second Round: Saturday, March 21 — Buffalo, NY

Saturday, March 21 — Buffalo, NY Sweet 16: March 27 — Chicago, IL

March 27 — Chicago, IL Elite Eight: March 29 — Chicago, IL

March 29 — Chicago, IL Final Four: April 4 — Indianapolis, IN

April 4 — Indianapolis, IN National Championship: April 6 — Indianapolis, IN

With a dominant season and a potential No. 1 seed on the horizon, the Wolverines could be set up for a deep March run. Now the only question left is whether Michigan can finish the job in the Big Ten Tournament—and carry that momentum into March Madness.