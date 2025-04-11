Michigan Basketball Adds MASSIVE Center Aday Mara from Transfer Portal

Michigan lands 7-foot-3 center Aday Mara from UCLA via the transfer portal, adding size and upside to a retooled Wolverines frontcourt.

The Michigan Wolverines just made a massive addition — literally.

Former UCLA center Aday Mara, a towering 7-foot-3 presence, is heading to Ann Arbor with two years of eligibility remaining, according to On3’s Joe Tipton. With the Wolverines reshaping their frontcourt, this move couldn’t have come at a better time.

Mara fills a gaping hole left by the departure of the Wolverines’ starting center this past season, Vladislav Goldin. He brings size, upside, and a growing skill set after spending much of his last two seasons as a reserve in Los Angeles. This past year, Mara averaged 6.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, and shot a clean 59% from the field across 33 games.

He’s not just tall — he’s efficient, evolving, and ready for a bigger role.

A frontcourt facelift in full swing

Mara becomes the fourth piece of Michigan’s portal haul, joining elite talent like Yaxel Lendeborg (UAB), Morez Johnson Jr. (Illinois), and Elliot Cadeau (North Carolina). It’s clear: Michigan isn’t just rebuilding — they’re reloading.

Why it matters

At a time when Michigan needed rim protection, size, and interior scoring, they just landed a guy who checks all three boxes. Mara’s best basketball is still ahead of him, and Ann Arbor might be the place he puts it all together.

With Aday Mara joining the mix, Michigan’s roster just got a whole lot longer — and a lot more interesting. The Wolverines are stacking talent, and Big Ten opponents should take note.