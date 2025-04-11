Michigan Basketball Adds MASSIVE Center Aday Mara from Transfer Portal

Michigan lands 7-foot-3 center Aday Mara from UCLA via the transfer portal, adding size and upside to a retooled Wolverines frontcourt.

The Michigan Wolverines just made a massive addition — literally.

Former UCLA center Aday Mara, a towering 7-foot-3 presence, is heading to Ann Arbor with two years of eligibility remaining, according to On3’s Joe Tipton. With the Wolverines reshaping their frontcourt, this move couldn’t have come at a better time.

Aday Mara Michigan transfer

Mara fills a gaping hole left by the departure of the Wolverines’ starting center this past season, Vladislav Goldin. He brings size, upside, and a growing skill set after spending much of his last two seasons as a reserve in Los Angeles. This past year, Mara averaged 6.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, and shot a clean 59% from the field across 33 games.

He’s not just tall — he’s efficient, evolving, and ready for a bigger role.

A frontcourt facelift in full swing

Mara becomes the fourth piece of Michigan’s portal haul, joining elite talent like Yaxel Lendeborg (UAB), Morez Johnson Jr. (Illinois), and Elliot Cadeau (North Carolina). It’s clear: Michigan isn’t just rebuilding — they’re reloading.

Why it matters

At a time when Michigan needed rim protection, size, and interior scoring, they just landed a guy who checks all three boxes. Mara’s best basketball is still ahead of him, and Ann Arbor might be the place he puts it all together.

With Aday Mara joining the mix, Michigan’s roster just got a whole lot longer — and a lot more interesting. The Wolverines are stacking talent, and Big Ten opponents should take note.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Bryce Underwood Tony Alford Michigan Basketball Michigan Football brings 8 recruits Michigan reveals uniform combo Michigan Football CB Amorion Walker Michigan Football Michigan Football Coach Sherrone Moore Michigan Football Spring Game Michigan DB Keon Sabb Michigan Basketball Loses Oliver Nkamhoua Michigan basketball hires Dusty May Cole Cabana Brady Hart
Michigan Football Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal
Aday Mara Michigan transfer
Michigan Basketball Adds MASSIVE Center Aday Mara from Transfer Portal
Dan Campbell Aidan Hutchinson Detroit Lions Beat Writer Jake Bates Mekhi Wingo
Detroit Lions Rule Proposal Shot Down by NFL Owners
Dan Campbell
Did Dan Campbell Just Reveal Part of the Detroit Lions Draft Strategy?