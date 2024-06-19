in U of M

Michigan Basketball and Wake Forest Schedule Neutral-Site Series

Michigan basketball has announced an exciting two-year series against Wake Forest, set to be played at neutral sites. This highly anticipated series will begin next season, providing a competitive early-season test for both programs.

Michigan Basketball vs. Wake Forest: The 2-Game Series

The Wolverines will travel to North Carolina to take on the Demon Deacons on November 10, 2024, at the Greensboro Coliseum. Located just 30 miles from Wake Forest’s campus in Winston-Salem, this venue is expected to draw a strong local crowd, giving Wake Forest a near-home advantage.

The second game of the series is scheduled for the 2025-26 season, with the location yet to be officially determined. However, there is strong speculation that Detroit will host this matchup, offering Michigan fans an exciting opportunity to see their team in action closer to home.

Coach Dusty May’s Enthusiasm

Michigan Basketball head coach Dusty May shared his enthusiasm for the series:

“It’s a great opportunity to create a unique series with a storied program like Wake Forest,” Michigan coach Dusty May said in a statement. “What’s more significant, is providing our fan bases a highly competitive game in an exciting, and hopefully tournament-type atmosphere, early in the season over the next two seasons.”

Wake Forest’s Recent Performance

Last season, under the leadership of fourth-year coach Steve Forbes, Wake Forest posted a 21-14 record, with an 11-9 record in ACC play. Although they did not make the NCAA Tournament, they advanced to the second round of the NIT, showcasing their resilience and competitiveness. This sets the stage for a formidable challenge for Michigan Basketball.

Anticipation Builds

As both teams prepare for this neutral-site series, anticipation is building among their fan bases. These matchups promise to provide early-season excitement and could have significant implications for rankings and tournament seedings. The series is poised to be a highlight of the upcoming basketball seasons for both Michigan Basketball and Wake Forest.

