On Tuesday, Michigan basketball announced the Big Ten assignments for single and double games for the upcoming 2023-24 season. The Wolverines will have “home only” games against three different teams while also having three “road only” matchups. The Wolverines will have “home-and-home” games against seven different Big Ten teams, including Michigan State.

Michigan basketball announces 2023-24 Big Ten conference game assignments

Here are the Wolverines 2023-23 Big Ten conference game assignments: (Via Big Ten)

Home: Indiana, Minnesota, Wisconsin

Away: Maryland, Northwestern, Penn State

Home/Away: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers

Bottom Line: Michigan will look to bounce back but it will not be easy

Michigan basketball had high hopes for the 2022-23 season but those high hopes never came to fruition as the Wolverines had to settle for a berth in the NIT Tournament, where they were eventually ousted by Vanderbilt in the second round. The Wolverines will look to rebound from that down year in 2023-24, but it will not be easy as five players from this year's team have already announced that they are entering the NBA Draft or entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.