Michigan basketball announces captains for 2022-23 season

After finishing a disappointing 8th in the Big Ten during the 2021-22 season, Juwan Howard and the Michigan basketball team will look to bounce back with a solid 2022-23 season.

Featured Videos



On Wednesday, Michigan Basketball announced their team captains for the upcoming season and as you can see below, Hunter Dickinson, Jace Howard, and Terrance Williams II have been given the nod.

Your 2022-23 Michigan Basketball Captains: 1️⃣: Hunter Dickinson

2️⃣5️⃣: Jace Howard

5️⃣: Terrance Williams II 〽️🏀 | #GoBlue | #ForCompetitorsOnly pic.twitter.com/EITYi5Zmor — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) September 28, 2022

Michigan basketball announces non-conference schedule for 2022-23

From Michigan:

Featuring six home games and five neutral-site contests, the University of Michigan men’s basketball team announced Wednesday (Aug. 17) its 11-game non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

After an exhibition game against Ferris State on Friday, Nov. 4, U-M starts the regular season hosting Purdue Fort Wayne on Nov. 7. The Wolverines are 1-0 all-time against the Mastodons, who shared the 2022 Horizon League title with Cleveland State and closed with a 21-12 record.

In the first of three straight neutral-site games, the Wolverines will begin the stretch by heading to Detroit to face Washtenaw County foe Eastern Michigan on Nov. 11 at Little Caesars Arena. The matchup marks a second visit for the Wolverines in LCA after they defeated Detroit Mercy on Dec. 16, 2017. Overall, U-M is 21-3 against the Eagles and the teams will face each other for the first time in eight years — the last being a 45-42 EMU win on Dec. 9, 2014.

Please enable JavaScript Juwan Howard Chose Family Over Friendship

In early June, the Big Ten designated opponents for the Wolverines’ 20 conference games. U-M will have three home games at Crisler Center against Nebraska, Ohio State and Purdue as well as three single road games at Illinois, Iowa and Rutgers. Along with the traditional home-and-home series with intrastate rival Michigan State, U-M will play home-and-home series with Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Northwestern, Penn State and Wisconsin.

The 2023 Big Ten Tournament heads back to Chicago and the United Center (March 8-12), while the NCAA Final Four will be held in Houston, Texas, at NRG Stadium (April 1-3).

Nation, what are your expectations for the Michigan basketball team in 2022-23?