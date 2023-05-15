Merch
Michigan basketball beats out Michigan State for Durral Brooks

By W.G. Brady
Durral Brooks, the highly touted in-state prospect for the class of 2024, has committed to playing Michigan basketball. Making the announcement via social media on Sunday night, Brooks chose the Wolverines over offers from Michigan State and other schools. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound guard from Grand Rapids Catholic Central cited the opportunity to develop as a player and achieve his goals in both basketball and the business world as the primary reasons for his decision.

Key Points

  • Brooks, the top in-state prospect for 2024, commits to the University of Michigan.
  • He chose Michigan over offers from Michigan State
  • Brooks cites the opportunity to develop as a player and in the business world as a deciding factor.
  • Brooks is ranked No. 101 overall in the 2024 class, the top player in Michigan, and the 13th-ranked point guard nationally.
  • He joins Christian Anderson in Michigan's 2024 recruiting class.

Brooks expressed a strong sense of connection with the coaching staff, feeling like he was part of a family. He is ranked as the No. 101 overall recruit in the 2024 class and the top player in Michigan, Brooks' commitment adds depth and talent to Michigan's recruiting class.

“I felt like this was the best opportunity for me to become a better player and reach my goals not just for basketball but in the business world also,” Brooks told On3.com. “It also just feels like I’m around my family when I’m with the staff, so I knew this was the best fit for me.”

Bottom Line – A slam dunk decision

Brooks' commitment to the University of Michigan is a testament to the program's appeal and the persuasive influence of Juwan Howard and his staff. With this notable addition to their recruiting class, the Wolverines have positioned themselves as a force to be reckoned with in college basketball. As the team continues to attract top talent, the future looks bright for Michigan basketball. Brooks' choice to join the Wolverines represents a significant victory over their in-state rival, Michigan State, and reinforces Michigan's standing as a destination for aspiring basketball stars.

1 COMMENT

  1. Michigan state wasn’t even trying to get this guy what a misleading headline. Michigan needs guards right now and Msu is playing pick and choose. Write something with some truth to it

