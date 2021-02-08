Michigan basketball continues to climb in AP Top 25 Rankings

Sharing is caring!

Michigan may not have played a single game this week due to COVID-19 wreaking havoc on the Wolverines athletic department, but they still managed to move up in the latest Associated Press Top 25 rankings.

Thanks to previously No. 3 ranked Villanova losing to unranked St. John’s on Wednesday, Michigan replaced the Wildcats in the latest AP rankings which were released just moments ago.

As you can see, Gonzaga (No. 1) and Baylor (No. 2) continue to have a stranglehold on the top two spots.

Michigan’s next game is currently scheduled for Valentine’s Day when they will travel to Wisconsin to take on the Badgers.

POLL ALERT: Kansas out of AP Top 25 for 1st time in 12 years; Gonzaga, Baylor still 1-2; Michigan jumps to No. 3, then Ohio State. Full poll >> https://t.co/JgevgBQxqs More coverage >> https://t.co/OH0FkolNtF pic.twitter.com/CmEBsMNggf — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) February 8, 2021