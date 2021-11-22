Michigan basketball drops like the temperature in latest AP Top 25 Poll

After moving up to No. 4 a week ago, the Michigan Wolverines did not live up to their billing by losing twice this past week to drop to 3-2 on the season.

Because of those losses, including a tough 80-63 loss to Arizona on Sunday night, the Wolverines dropped all the way to No. 20 in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

Here are the full rankings.

RANK TEAM PV RANK CONFERENCE POINTS 1 Gonzaga (4-0) 1 West Coast 1,515 (55) 2 UCLA (4-0) 2 Pacific 12 1,443 (5) 3 Purdue (5-0) 6 Big Ten 1,391 (1) 4 Kansas (3-0) 3 Big 12 1,354 5 Duke (5-0) 7 Atlantic Coast 1,225 6 Baylor (4-0) 9 Big 12 1,154 7 Villanova (3-2) 5 Big East 1,090 8 Texas (3-1) 8 Big 12 1,083 9 Memphis (4-0) 11 American Athletic 1,002 10 Kentucky (3-1) 13 Southeastern 880 10 Alabama (4-0) 14 Southeastern 880 12 Houston (3-0) 15 American Athletic 861 13 Arkansas (3-0) 16 Southeastern 754 14 Illinois (2-1) 10 Big Ten 624 15 Tennessee (3-1) 17 Southeastern 558 16 St. Bonaventure (5-0) 22 Atlantic 10 517 17 Arizona (5-0) Pacific 12 474 18 BYU (4-0) West Coast 449 19 Auburn (3-0) 21 Southeastern 374 20 Michigan (3-2) 4 Big Ten 367 21 Seton Hall (3-0) Big East 363 22 Connecticut (4-0) 23 Big East 342 23 Florida (3-0) 24 Southeastern 294 24 USC (3-0) 25 Pacific 12 138 25 Xavier (4-0) Big East 102

Others receiving votes: Oregon 96, Virginia Tech 91, Ohio State 89, North Carolina 75, Indiana 45, Michigan State 44, Marquette 41, Colorado State 30, Maryland 28, Texas Tech 26, LSU 6, Iowa 6, Mississippi State 4, Florida State 4, Drake 2, George Mason 1, San Francisco 1, Ohio 1, Loyola Chicago 1