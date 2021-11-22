Michigan basketball drops like the temperature in latest AP Top 25 Poll

After moving up to No. 4 a week ago, the Michigan Wolverines did not live up to their billing by losing twice this past week to drop to 3-2 on the season.

Because of those losses, including a tough 80-63 loss to Arizona on Sunday night, the Wolverines dropped all the way to No. 20 in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

Here are the full rankings.

RANK TEAM PV RANK CONFERENCE POINTS
1
Gonzaga (4-0) 1 West Coast 1,515 (55)
2
UCLA (4-0) 2 Pacific 12 1,443 (5)
3
Purdue (5-0) 6 Big Ten 1,391 (1)
4
Kansas (3-0) 3 Big 12 1,354
5
Duke (5-0) 7 Atlantic Coast 1,225
6
Baylor (4-0) 9 Big 12 1,154
7
Villanova (3-2) 5 Big East 1,090
8
Texas (3-1) 8 Big 12 1,083
9
Memphis (4-0) 11 American Athletic 1,002
10
Kentucky (3-1) 13 Southeastern 880
10
Alabama (4-0) 14 Southeastern 880
12
Houston (3-0) 15 American Athletic 861
13
Arkansas (3-0) 16 Southeastern 754
14
Illinois (2-1) 10 Big Ten 624
15
Tennessee (3-1) 17 Southeastern 558
16
St. Bonaventure (5-0) 22 Atlantic 10 517
17
Arizona (5-0) Pacific 12 474
18
BYU (4-0) West Coast 449
19
Auburn (3-0) 21 Southeastern 374
20
Michigan (3-2) 4 Big Ten 367
21 Seton Hall (3-0) Big East 363
22
Connecticut (4-0) 23 Big East 342
23
Florida (3-0) 24 Southeastern 294
24
USC (3-0) 25 Pacific 12 138
25
Xavier (4-0) Big East 102
Others receiving votes:

Oregon 96, Virginia Tech 91, Ohio State 89, North Carolina 75, Indiana 45, Michigan State 44, Marquette 41, Colorado State 30, Maryland 28, Texas Tech 26, LSU 6, Iowa 6, Mississippi State 4, Florida State 4, Drake 2, George Mason 1, San Francisco 1, Ohio 1, Loyola Chicago 1

