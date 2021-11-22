Michigan basketball drops like the temperature in latest AP Top 25 Poll

After moving up to No. 4 a week ago, the Michigan Wolverines did not live up to their billing by losing twice this past week to drop to 3-2 on the season.
Because of those losses, including a tough 80-63 loss to Arizona on Sunday night, the Wolverines dropped all the way to No. 20 in the latest AP Top 25 poll.
Here are the full rankings.
|RANK
|TEAM
|PV RANK
|POINTS
|1
|
|Gonzaga (4-0)
|1
|1,515 (55)
|2
|
|UCLA (4-0)
|2
|1,443 (5)
|3
|
|Purdue (5-0)
|6
|1,391 (1)
|
|4
|
|Kansas (3-0)
|3
|1,354
|5
|
|Duke (5-0)
|7
|1,225
|6
|
|Baylor (4-0)
|9
|1,154
|7
|
|Villanova (3-2)
|5
|1,090
|8
|
|Texas (3-1)
|8
|1,083
|9
|
|Memphis (4-0)
|11
|1,002
|10
|
|Kentucky (3-1)
|13
|880
|
|10
|
|Alabama (4-0)
|14
|880
|12
|
|Houston (3-0)
|15
|861
|13
|
|Arkansas (3-0)
|16
|754
|14
|
|Illinois (2-1)
|10
|624
|15
|
|Tennessee (3-1)
|17
|558
|16
|
|St. Bonaventure (5-0)
|22
|517
|17
|
|Arizona (5-0)
|474
|
|18
|
|BYU (4-0)
|449
|19
|
|Auburn (3-0)
|21
|374
|20
|
|Michigan (3-2)
|4
|367
|21
|Seton Hall (3-0)
|363
|22
|
|Connecticut (4-0)
|23
|342
|23
|
|Florida (3-0)
|24
|294
|24
|
|USC (3-0)
|25
|138
|
|25
|
|Xavier (4-0)
|102
Others receiving votes:
Oregon 96, Virginia Tech 91, Ohio State 89, North Carolina 75, Indiana 45, Michigan State 44, Marquette 41, Colorado State 30, Maryland 28, Texas Tech 26, LSU 6, Iowa 6, Mississippi State 4, Florida State 4, Drake 2, George Mason 1, San Francisco 1, Ohio 1, Loyola Chicago 1