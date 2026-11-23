Things have not been easy for the Michigan basketball program this season. The Wolverines lost to the Villanova Wildcats 79-73 on the road on Saturday, Nov. 21, and it cost them their spot in the AP Top 25. Michigan was ranked No. 18 at the time of the game.

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With the Wolverines 3-2 on the young season, the latest AP Top 25 men’s poll was released Monday, Nov. 23. Michigan, the defending national champion, has officially dropped out for the first time this season under head coach Mike Boynton Jr. This doesn’t feel like a surprise because they have a different team this season.

What cost Michigan basketball its AP Top 25 spot

Michigan shot 7-for-31 from 3-point range at Villanova and committed 16 turnovers to the Wildcats’ seven, according to the ESPN box score. Trey McKenney led the Wolverines with 22 points. Michigan still received two points among the teams outside the Top 25.

From left to right, Michigan basketball players, including Elliot Cadeau (3), Roddy Gayle Jr. (11), Trey McKenney (1), Howard Eisley Jr. (7) and J.P. Estrella (13), gather in a team huddle during media day practice at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Michigan Wolverines face the Creighton Bluejays on Tuesday

The Wolverines will face the Creighton Bluejays on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with tip-off scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET. Creighton is 4-1 this season. Michigan needs to win this game if it wants to get back into the Top 25 conversation soon.