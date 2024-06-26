in U of M

Michigan Basketball: Dusty May Reflects on Warm Welcome from Juwan Howard

130 Views


Dusty May shares his positive first months in Ann Arbor, including support from Juwan Howard

Michigan men’s basketball coach Dusty May has received a warm welcome in Ann Arbor, including support from his predecessor Juwan Howard. In an exclusive interview with The Michigan Insider, May shared insights about the transition and his conversations with Howard.

Dusty May Contract Details

Respect for Former Players

“He’s a former player here, and so this is his program. As a former player, this is their program; I’m just a steward,” May said. “I’m just here to help it be the best it can be. But they’re the ones that laid it on the line for this place — so if you’re a former player for Michigan, this is yours. It is not mine. And those guys are all welcome.”

Howard’s Support and Commitment to Dusty May and Michigan

Howard, who coached the Wolverines to an 82-67 record over five years, including an Elite Eight and Sweet Sixteen appearance, expressed his commitment to Michigan despite parting ways with the team following a last-place Big Ten finish in 2023-24. “I had good conversations with Coach Howard. That’s the first thing he said: He said, ‘I’m a Michigan man, and I want Michigan to do well. And if you’re the coach, then I’m going to support you. And if you need anything, let me know.’ And so that shows that once again, the level of professionalism and humility,” May recounted.

Challenges and Optimism for Howard’s Future

Dusty May also addressed the challenges Howard faced last season, noting, “It wasn’t like Coach Howard forgot to coach. Circumstances happen in this profession that sometimes are avoidable. And sometimes they aren’t, it doesn’t really matter. But it’s the way you go on with your life,” and expressed optimism about Howard’s future, predicting, “I wouldn’t be shocked to see him as an NBA head coach within the next 18 months or 24 months.”

Michigan Basketabll Justin Pippen Commits to Michigan Tarris Reed Enters NCAA Transfer Portal Michigan Football looking to land Dante Moore Jesse Minter 2023 Big Ten Tournament Michigan NIT Tournament Michigan Men's Basketball Michigan Basketball Joey Baker Durral Brooks Josh Wallace Olivier Nkamhoua Ryan Mallett Paul Finebaum Nick Eubanks 2023-24 Michigan Basketball Schedule Michigan Basketball suffers embarrassing loss Zak Zinter opens up about devastating leg injury

Gratitude and Future Goals

Expressing his gratitude to be leading the Wolverines, Dusty May emphasized his respect for Michigan’s storied program. “That’s the power of this place, that it’s bigger than all of us. I’m very, very grateful to be sitting here with this Block M on me because it means a lot to so many people. And we’re gonna do the best we can to put another banner up in Crisler.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Written by W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Joey Velazquez Josh Gattis Blows Whistle Michigan Football is Trying to Poach Michigan Football DL Coach Greg Scruggs Arrested Youssef Khayet Enters NCAA Transfer Portal Bobby Kanka

Why Michigan Football’s Coaching Staff is About to Double