Michigan Basketball: Dusty May Reflects on Warm Welcome from Juwan Howard





Dusty May shares his positive first months in Ann Arbor, including support from Juwan Howard

Michigan men’s basketball coach Dusty May has received a warm welcome in Ann Arbor, including support from his predecessor Juwan Howard. In an exclusive interview with The Michigan Insider, May shared insights about the transition and his conversations with Howard.

Respect for Former Players

“He’s a former player here, and so this is his program. As a former player, this is their program; I’m just a steward,” May said. “I’m just here to help it be the best it can be. But they’re the ones that laid it on the line for this place — so if you’re a former player for Michigan, this is yours. It is not mine. And those guys are all welcome.”

Howard’s Support and Commitment to Dusty May and Michigan

Howard, who coached the Wolverines to an 82-67 record over five years, including an Elite Eight and Sweet Sixteen appearance, expressed his commitment to Michigan despite parting ways with the team following a last-place Big Ten finish in 2023-24. “I had good conversations with Coach Howard. That’s the first thing he said: He said, ‘I’m a Michigan man, and I want Michigan to do well. And if you’re the coach, then I’m going to support you. And if you need anything, let me know.’ And so that shows that once again, the level of professionalism and humility,” May recounted.

Challenges and Optimism for Howard’s Future

Dusty May also addressed the challenges Howard faced last season, noting, “It wasn’t like Coach Howard forgot to coach. Circumstances happen in this profession that sometimes are avoidable. And sometimes they aren’t, it doesn’t really matter. But it’s the way you go on with your life,” and expressed optimism about Howard’s future, predicting, “I wouldn’t be shocked to see him as an NBA head coach within the next 18 months or 24 months.”

Gratitude and Future Goals

Expressing his gratitude to be leading the Wolverines, Dusty May emphasized his respect for Michigan’s storied program. “That’s the power of this place, that it’s bigger than all of us. I’m very, very grateful to be sitting here with this Block M on me because it means a lot to so many people. And we’re gonna do the best we can to put another banner up in Crisler.”