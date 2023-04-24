Merch
Michigan basketball F Gregg Glenn III enters transfer portal

By W.G. Brady
Michigan basketball power forward Gregg Glenn III has entered the transfer portal, according to a report from the Detroit Free Press. Glenn, a highly rated four-star recruit in the Class of 2022, played in just four games as a freshman and didn't play in the final 23 games of the 2022-23 season. Glenn is the fifth player from the 2022-23 roster to leave the program this offseason, joining Isaiah Barnes, Kobe Bufkin, Jett Howard, and Hunter Dickinson.

Michigan basketball rutgers Juwan Howard Hunter Dickinson NIT Kobe Bufkin Greg Glenn III

Key Points

  • Glenn has entered the transfer portal.
  • Glenn is the fifth Michigan basketball player to leave the program this offseason despite having remaining eligibility.
  • Glenn played in just four games as a freshman and didn't play in the final 23 games of the season.
  • Michigan now has two open scholarships and will likely have to turn to the transfer portal again to add a big man who can play center.

Bottom Line: Greg Glenn III leaving is not a surprise

Despite having remaining eligibility, the move doesn't come as a big surprise, given Glenn was unable to crack the rotation, even when Michigan was desperate for power forward production. Michigan now has two open scholarships and will likely have to turn to the transfer portal again to add a big man who can play center, as the roster's only center is currently Colin Reed.  

