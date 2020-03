You can go ahead and count Michigan Wolverines guard Adrien Nuñez among the faces that fans can look forward to once again seeing at Crisler Center next season.

According to Wolverines insider Josh Henschke, Nuñez will be returning to Ann Arbor for his junior season.

In 22 games played with Michigan last year, Nunez averaged 2.0 points while averaging 7.6 minutes per game. He also started the first four games of the year. His playing time declined when Franz Wagner returned from injury.