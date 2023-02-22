Michigan basketball injury update: 2 Key starters’ status vs. Rutgers

The Michigan Wolverines basketball team is set to play a crucial game against Rutgers, but the status of two key starters is in question. Terrance Williams II, a junior forward, has missed the last two games due to a knee contusion, while Jett Howard, a freshman guard, and the team's second-leading scorer, went down with a right foot injury during their last game against Michigan State. On Wednesday, the team's associate head coach, Phil Martelli, gave an update on each player.

What Phil Martelli said about Terrance Williams II and Jett Howard

Marttelli on Jett Howard:

“He’s upright,” Martelli said when asked about the Michigan freshman. “His movement has improved each day. We were off Sunday. Monday, a lot of treatment, engagement in scouting report via film, and the same with yesterday.

“I will say this, his body language is much brighter than other times when he’s been injured. But still nothing where you’d say, ‘Oh yeah, he’s full-go,’ or anything like that. Not ready for that.”

Martelli added that he will “absolutely” make the trip to Rutgers, “hopefully with uniform and not a sweatsuit.”

Martelli on Terrance Williams II:

“He was able to go lightly on Monday, and he was a full participant yesterday,” Michigan’s associate head coach said. “Some of it will be how he reacts today. We moved practice up a little bit because of this impending weather, so I have not seen the status report. We usually get a status report before we draft up our practice plan, but I haven’t seen a report yet for this morning.”

The Big Picture: Wolverines' Season at Stake

Michigan's key players' health concerns could have a significant impact on their performance against Rutgers. The Wolverines are currently 15-12 overall and 9-8 in the Big Ten conference, and they need to win this game to improve their chances of making it to the NCAA tournament. Jett Howard's injury, in particular, could be a big blow to the team's offense, as he has been one of their most consistent scorers this season. Terrance Williams II's return could help shore up their defense, but his offensive struggles may still be a liability.

Michigan Basketball by the Numbers

Williams is shooting just 27.4% from beyond the arc and averaging 6.8 points per game.

Though Jett Howard has certainly left much to be desired at times during his freshman season, his statistics show that he is a vital part of Michigan's offense, averaging 14.4 points per game and making almost 42% of his field goal attempts. His injury could severely impact the team's ability to score, especially from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Terrance Williams II's shooting struggles this season have been a concern, as he is making just over 27% of his three-point attempts. If he can improve his shooting, his return to the court could be a significant boost for the Wolverines.