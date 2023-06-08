Michigan Basketball lands 2nd transfer player in as many days

In a series of roster enhancements, the Michigan basketball team has reportedly secured its second transfer player in as many days. Following the recent addition of Olivier Nkamhoua from Tennessee, the Wolverines announced the anticipated arrival of Tray Jackson. Jackson, a 6-foot-10 forward hailing from Detroit, joins the team as a graduate transfer from Seton Hall.

With the Pirates, Jackson posted averages of 6.5 points and 2.2 rebounds per game last season. In his new role at Michigan, Jackson is expected to contribute as a versatile player, and he should get playing time immediately. Head coach Juwan Howard expressed enthusiasm about Jackson's experience, leadership, and adaptability, emphasizing the positive impact he will have on both ends of the court. The addition of Jackson adds depth and energy to the Wolverines' roster.

“Tray's experiences, leadership and versatility makes him a very important addition for us,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said in a press release. “We want him to continue to develop and grow his game, but we also need him to help his brothers with their games and skillsets. We just love his adaptability, which creates positive outcomes on both ends of the floor. He brings so much energy and has a great mind for the game.”

“When the opportunity to continue my career came up, I knew it was something I wanted to explore,” said Jackson. “When Juwan called, the chance to play under him, and do that in my home state and near my family, made it an easy decision. I want to make an impact, but I also want to serve and do whatever I can to help this program be successful.”

The Bottom Line – A Promising Lineup Boost

The arrival of Tray Jackson as a graduate transfer adds another layer of strength to the University of Michigan men's basketball team. With a roster that already boasts impressive talent, Jackson's versatility and leadership qualities further enhance the team's potential for success. Head coach Juwan Howard's emphasis on Jackson's adaptability and positive contributions to both offense and defense indicates the impact he is expected to have on the court. As the Wolverines continue to solidify their lineup through strategic recruitment, fans can anticipate an exciting and competitive season ahead. With the addition of Tray Jackson, Michigan basketball fortifies its position as a force to be reckoned with in the NCAA.