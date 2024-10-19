fb
Saturday, October 19, 2024
HomeCollege SportsU of MMichigan Basketball Lands 4-Star Forward For Class of 2025
U of M

Michigan Basketball Lands 4-Star Forward For Class of 2025

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
11

Michigan basketball head coach Dusty May has secured a key piece for the program's future with the commitment of Winters Grady, a highly-touted forward in the Class of 2025. Grady, a 6-foot-5, 185-pound small forward from Prolific Prep, announced his pledge to the Wolverines on Friday afternoon.

Michigan Basketball AP Top 25 Andre Seldon Chase Taylor Julius Holly Semaj Morgan Amorion Walker Returns to Michigan Football Darius Morris Dies Michigan Basketball

Grady is a four-star prospect, according to 247 Sports' composite rankings, and is considered one of the top players in his class. He is rated as the No. 8 player in California, the No. 15 small forward nationally in the 2025 class.

This commitment marks a significant addition for Dusty May, as Grady becomes the first player to commit to Michigan in the 2025 recruiting cycle. Grady’s versatility on the wing and athleticism make him an ideal fit for May’s system, and Michigan fans have reason to be excited about his potential impact.

The Wolverines unofficially kick off their 2024-25 season with a charity exhibition game against Oakland on Sunday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. With Grady now in the fold, the future of Michigan basketball is looking brighter.

Dusty May

Scouting Report

Here is a scouting report on Winters Grady via Adam Finkelstein of 247 Sports:

“Grady is a skilled, shot-making wing with good positional size and strength. He posted 19 points per game during the recent 3SSB season on 53/42/87 shooting splits, finishing in the league's top ten in both scoring and efficiency (1.06 points per possession according to Synergy). What's counterintuitive about those ultra-efficient numbers, is that Grady thrives in the mid-range area. He loves to score over top of contesting defenders from about 12-18 feet with some lift into a high release. He can create space off the dribble for those shots, go into the mid-post, or occasionally run off screens, but tends to play a little upright and doesn't put a ton of pressure on the rim.”

“His release point changes a little bit from behind the arc, and becomes more of a lower set-shot with less lift, but he's still a very efficient marksmen from downtown. He's a hugely valuable floor-spacer when surrounded with more dynamic playmakers and also capable of making threes off the dribble.

“In addition to his positional size and strength, Grady is ultra-competitive with a clear edge to him. He's not the most naturally quick, bouncy, long, or flexible in his hips, but he's a worker who competes on both ends of the floor. He's going to be more versatile up the line-up than down, and is a solid wing rebounder. He's also shown he's capable of being consistently productive and impacting winning in a variety of roles, ranging from the offensive focal point we saw in the grassroots season to the valuable secondary piece we saw in high school.”

Previous article
Za’Darius Smith Weighs In On Potential Trade To Detroit Lions
Next article
Is T.J. Lang Recruiting Maxx Crosby to the Detroit Lions?
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dave Urban on Detroit Pistons Waive Former All-Big Ten Forward
Mike Duncan on Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn Names Best WR In NFL
Christina on Why The Detroit Lions WILL NOT Trade For Maxx Crosby
Dave on Scott Harris Talks 2025 Detroit Tigers Roster, Payroll, and Offseason Approach
Billie on Detroit Lions Cause Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones To Lose His Mind During Radio Call
Jim Mck on Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene Snubbed By Rawlings
Al on Tigers President Scott Harris Reveals Disturbing Plan For Javier Báez
R B on Michigan vs. Michigan State Game Time/Television Information Released
Dav on Detroit Tigers get ABSOLUTELY SCREWED vs. Cleveland Guardians [Video]
jimi on Packers Receiver Gets Panties In A Bunch, Refuses To Practice

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions