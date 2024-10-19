Michigan Basketball Lands 4-Star Forward For Class of 2025

Michigan basketball head coach Dusty May has secured a key piece for the program's future with the commitment of Winters Grady, a highly-touted forward in the Class of 2025. Grady, a 6-foot-5, 185-pound small forward from Prolific Prep, announced his pledge to the Wolverines on Friday afternoon.

Grady is a four-star prospect, according to 247 Sports' composite rankings, and is considered one of the top players in his class. He is rated as the No. 8 player in California, the No. 15 small forward nationally in the 2025 class.

This commitment marks a significant addition for Dusty May, as Grady becomes the first player to commit to Michigan in the 2025 recruiting cycle. Grady’s versatility on the wing and athleticism make him an ideal fit for May’s system, and Michigan fans have reason to be excited about his potential impact.

The Wolverines unofficially kick off their 2024-25 season with a charity exhibition game against Oakland on Sunday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. With Grady now in the fold, the future of Michigan basketball is looking brighter.

Scouting Report

Here is a scouting report on Winters Grady via Adam Finkelstein of 247 Sports:

“Grady is a skilled, shot-making wing with good positional size and strength. He posted 19 points per game during the recent 3SSB season on 53/42/87 shooting splits, finishing in the league's top ten in both scoring and efficiency (1.06 points per possession according to Synergy). What's counterintuitive about those ultra-efficient numbers, is that Grady thrives in the mid-range area. He loves to score over top of contesting defenders from about 12-18 feet with some lift into a high release. He can create space off the dribble for those shots, go into the mid-post, or occasionally run off screens, but tends to play a little upright and doesn't put a ton of pressure on the rim.”

“His release point changes a little bit from behind the arc, and becomes more of a lower set-shot with less lift, but he's still a very efficient marksmen from downtown. He's a hugely valuable floor-spacer when surrounded with more dynamic playmakers and also capable of making threes off the dribble.

“In addition to his positional size and strength, Grady is ultra-competitive with a clear edge to him. He's not the most naturally quick, bouncy, long, or flexible in his hips, but he's a worker who competes on both ends of the floor. He's going to be more versatile up the line-up than down, and is a solid wing rebounder. He's also shown he's capable of being consistently productive and impacting winning in a variety of roles, ranging from the offensive focal point we saw in the grassroots season to the valuable secondary piece we saw in high school.”