Michigan basketball lands in inaugural Jumpman Invitational holiday tournament

by

Sharing is caring!

According to a report from Sports Business Journal, Michigan will be one of the four teams to compete in the inaugural Jumpman Invitational holiday tournament.

The Tournament, which will begin in December of 2022, will feature the four original Jordan Brand schools (Michigan, Florida, North Carolina, and Oklahoma.)

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.