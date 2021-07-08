Michigan basketball lands in inaugural Jumpman Invitational holiday tournament

Sharing is caring!

According to a report from Sports Business Journal, Michigan will be one of the four teams to compete in the inaugural Jumpman Invitational holiday tournament.

The Tournament, which will begin in December of 2022, will feature the four original Jordan Brand schools (Michigan, Florida, North Carolina, and Oklahoma.)

NEWS: The four original Jordan Brand schools (Florida, Michigan, UNC, Oklahoma) will make up the field in a marquee new college basketball event. Men's and women's teams. Starts in Dec 2022. Charlotte Sports Foundation's Danny Morrison running point.https://t.co/ky4TD5XQDy — Michael Smith (@SmittySBJ) July 8, 2021