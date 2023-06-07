Michigan basketball lands Olivier Nkamhoua from Tennessee

In a significant acquisition for the Michigan basketball program, Olivier Nkamhoua, a transfer from Tennessee, has reportedly committed to joining the Wolverines. The 6-foot-9, 235-pound power forward considered offers from Baylor, West Virginia, and Kansas State before choosing to continue his collegiate career in Ann Arbor. Nkamhoua had a notable season with the Volunteers, averaging 10.8 points, five rebounds, and two assists per game. Now, he will bring his talents to the Wolverines under the guidance of coach Juwan Howard, as Michigan looks to build upon its 18-16 record and make a strong impact in the Big Ten.

Key points

Olivier Nkamhoua, a power forward from Tennessee, commits to the Michigan basketball program.

Nkamhoua considered offers from Baylor, West Virginia, and Kansas State before choosing Michigan.

He averaged 10.8 points, five rebounds, and two assists per game during his time at Tennessee.

Nkamhoua, a native of Helsinki, Finland, will bring international talent to the Wolverines.

The Michigan Wolverines finished the 2022-23 season with an overall record of 18-16.

Nkamhoua's addition strengthens Michigan's roster, providing depth and skill in the frontcourt.



Bottom Line – A Finnish Power Forward Finds a Home in Ann Arbor

Nkamhoua's commitment to the Michigan basketball program is a significant move for both him and the Wolverines. With his international background and impressive performances at Tennessee, Nkamhoua brings a unique skill set and valuable experience to the team. As Michigan aims to excel in the highly competitive landscape of college basketball, Nkamhoua's addition enhances its frontcourt depth and provides an opportunity for continued growth. Under the guidance of coach Juwan Howard, the Wolverines are poised to make a strong impact in the Big Ten and beyond, with Nkamhoua contributing to their pursuit of success.