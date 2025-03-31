Michigan Basketball Lands Transfer From North Carolina

Dusty May has poached North Carolina's starting point guard for the 2025-26 season and potentially beyond.

Michigan men’s basketball is wasting no time reloading its roster under new head coach Dusty May. Just days after the Wolverines’ Sweet 16 loss to Auburn, the program has landed a significant addition in the transfer portal: former North Carolina point guard Elliot Cadeau.

A Major Get for Dusty May

Cadeau, once a highly-touted five-star recruit, brings two years of eligibility to Ann Arbor. A two-year starter for the Tar Heels, Cadeau made a name for himself as one of the top playmakers in the ACC, finishing second in the conference in assists last season.

“The coaching staff really believes in me and knows what I can do,” Cadeau said when announcing his decision. That mutual trust and vision for his role were key factors in his transfer.

Elliott Cadeau

What Cadeau Brings to the Wolverines

Cadeau averaged 9.4 points per game as a freshman and followed it up with 7.3 points per contest in his sophomore year. While his scoring dipped slightly, his ability to distribute the ball and control the tempo of the game remained consistent — skills Michigan could use as they look to build off a strong tournament run.

With the Wolverines expected to lose some key backcourt contributors, Cadeau offers immediate stability and experience at the point guard spot. His court vision and ability to create offense should fit seamlessly into May’s system.

Big Picture for Michigan

Landing Cadeau sends a strong signal that Dusty May isn’t interested in rebuilding — he’s aiming to keep Michigan competitive on the national stage right away. With a high-level facilitator like Cadeau running the offense, the Wolverines are already looking like a team to watch heading into next season.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

