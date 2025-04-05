Michigan Basketball Lands HUGE Transfer Portal Target… At Least for Now

On Saturday, UAB standout Yaxel Lendeborg, widely considered the top big man in the NCAA transfer portal, announced his commitment to the Michigan Wolverines. The 6-foot-9 forward told ESPN that it was head coach Dusty May’s culture that drew him to Ann Arbor.

“I love the culture Dusty May has brought to every team that he’s coached,” Lendeborg said as quoted by ESPN. “When I first started watching college basketball, it was FAU.”

Exploring His Options

Before Wolverines fans go celebrating too hard, it’s important to note that Lendeborg is also declaring for the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility. He made it clear that his priority right now is turning pro — but only if the situation is right.

“I’m focused on the draft process and making the NBA right now,” Lendeborg said. “I want a guaranteed contract. That’s the biggest thing. Make sure I am in a good spot. I would prefer to play college basketball in Ann Arbor than be in and out of the G League on a two-way. I want to find a safe spot.”

In other words, if he doesn’t get the type of assurance he’s hoping for — a multi-year NBA deal — he’ll be suiting up for Michigan next season.

What Lendeborg Brings to the Court

Simply put: everything.

Lendeborg was one of the most productive and versatile players in college basketball last season. He averaged 17.9 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.7 blocks, and 1.6 steals this past season. His size, passing vision, and ability to defend multiple positions make him a potential game-changer for the Wolverines — if he comes to campus.

Big Decision Ahead

Whether he lands in the NBA or makes his way to Ann Arbor, Lendeborg’s commitment is a huge win for Dusty May’s staff. And if he does put on a Michigan jersey? He’ll instantly become one of the most exciting players in the Big Ten.

Stay tuned, Wolverines fans. This one’s not over — but it’s already looking good.