Michigan Basketball Lands HUGE Transfer Portal Target… At Least for Now

This dude is projected to be a first-round pick!

On Saturday, UAB standout Yaxel Lendeborg, widely considered the top big man in the NCAA transfer portal, announced his commitment to the Michigan Wolverines. The 6-foot-9 forward told ESPN that it was head coach Dusty May’s culture that drew him to Ann Arbor.

“I love the culture Dusty May has brought to every team that he’s coached,” Lendeborg said as quoted by ESPN. “When I first started watching college basketball, it was FAU.”

Bryce Underwood Tony Alford Michigan Basketball Michigan Football brings 8 recruits Michigan reveals uniform combo Michigan Football CB Amorion Walker Michigan Football Michigan Football Coach Sherrone Moore Michigan Football Spring Game Michigan DB Keon Sabb Michigan Basketball Loses Oliver Nkamhoua Michigan basketball hires Dusty May Cole Cabana Brady Hart

Exploring His Options

Before Wolverines fans go celebrating too hard, it’s important to note that Lendeborg is also declaring for the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility. He made it clear that his priority right now is turning pro — but only if the situation is right.

“I’m focused on the draft process and making the NBA right now,” Lendeborg said. “I want a guaranteed contract. That’s the biggest thing. Make sure I am in a good spot. I would prefer to play college basketball in Ann Arbor than be in and out of the G League on a two-way. I want to find a safe spot.”

In other words, if he doesn’t get the type of assurance he’s hoping for — a multi-year NBA deal — he’ll be suiting up for Michigan next season.

What Lendeborg Brings to the Court

Simply put: everything.

Lendeborg was one of the most productive and versatile players in college basketball last season. He averaged 17.9 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.7 blocks, and 1.6 steals this past season. His size, passing vision, and ability to defend multiple positions make him a potential game-changer for the Wolverines — if he comes to campus.

Big Decision Ahead

Whether he lands in the NBA or makes his way to Ann Arbor, Lendeborg’s commitment is a huge win for Dusty May’s staff. And if he does put on a Michigan jersey? He’ll instantly become one of the most exciting players in the Big Ten.

Stay tuned, Wolverines fans. This one’s not over — but it’s already looking good.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Gio Urshela Reese Olson Bryce Rainer Jace Jung Detroit Tigers sign Keston Hiura Detroit Tigers Acquire T.J. Hopkins Detroit Tigers Opening Day Starting Lineup Andre Lipcius Detroit Tigers Cut Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene Detroit Tigers P Tyler Mattison Detroit Tigers Pitching Rotation Detroit Tigers injury Report Andy Ibanez Detroit Tigers Activate Shelby Miller Alex Lange Jackson Jobe
Detroit Tigers Call Out Detroit Free Press for ‘Misleading’ Headline
Matt Manning
Detroit Tigers Make Decision on Matt Manning, Two Others
Gio Urshela Reese Olson Bryce Rainer Jace Jung Detroit Tigers sign Keston Hiura Detroit Tigers Acquire T.J. Hopkins Detroit Tigers Opening Day Starting Lineup Andre Lipcius Detroit Tigers Cut Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene Detroit Tigers P Tyler Mattison Detroit Tigers Pitching Rotation Detroit Tigers injury Report Andy Ibanez Detroit Tigers Activate Shelby Miller Alex Lange Jackson Jobe
Detroit Tigers Announce Opening Day Roster for 2025
Detroit Lions
Could Detroit Lions Bring Back A Familiar Face on a MUCH CHEAPER Contract?