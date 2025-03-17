Michigan Basketball Learns 2025 NCAA Tournament Opponent

The brackets have been revealed, and we now know who the University of Michigan will play in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. The Wolverines have been awarded the No. 5 seed in the South Region, and they will take on No. 12 UC San Diego.

Why it Matters

After struggling over the past couple of weeks, Michigan won three games in three days, including a win over Wisconsin on Sunday afternoon to win the Big Ten Tournament. Because of that, most seemed to think that the Wolverines would earn a No. 4 seed, but that was not the case. Instead, they are a No. 5 seed and will square off against an extremely dangerous UC San Diego team that has already won 30 games this season.

Bottom Line

If Michigan can take care of business against UC San Diego, they will advance to play the winner of No. 4 Texas A&M and No. 13 Yale in the Round of 32. Texas A&M is a very good team out of the SEC (they have a win over No. 1 overall seed Auburn), and Yale is very physical and will present problems for whoever they face in the tournament. If the Wolverines can get past UC San Diego State in Round 1 and then A&M or Yale in Round 2, they will likely have to face No. 1 Auburn in the Sweet 16.