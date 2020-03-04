38 F
Detroit
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
type here...
College Sports

Michigan Basketball makes decision on Austin Davis

The fourth-year player will be back in Ann Arbor for year five.

By Michael Whitaker

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

New England Patriots insider believes Tom Brady to 49ers hype is real

While speculation continues to abound regarding the future of pending free-agent Tom Brady's future with the New England Patriots,...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Report: Red Wings will have more salary cap space for next season

The Detroit Red Wings and the rest of the National Hockey League got some good news on Wednesday. According...
Read more
College SportsMichael Whitaker - 0

Michigan Basketball makes decision on Austin Davis

Austin Davis has emerged as a force off the bench for the Michigan Wolverines, and they've decided they'd like...
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Austin Davis has emerged as a force off the bench for the Michigan Wolverines, and they’ve decided they’d like him to return to Ann Arbor for a fifth year.

Head coach Juwan Howard announced during his morning press conference that the team has invited Davis back for year #5 next season.

- Advertisement -


Davis is averaging 4.9 points and 2.6 rebounds per game for the Wolverines this year while also shooting 70%. He’s set to graduate this year would have been eligible to play immediately at a different school if he’d decided to transfer.

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleReport: Coronavirus cancels one of first NFL related events
Next articleReport: Red Wings will have more salary cap space for next season

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

New England Patriots insider believes Tom Brady to 49ers hype is real

While speculation continues to abound regarding the future of pending free-agent Tom Brady's future with the New England Patriots,...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Report: Red Wings will have more salary cap space for next season

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Red Wings and the rest of the National Hockey League got some good news on Wednesday. According to NHL deputy commissioner Bill...
Read more
College Sports

Michigan Basketball makes decision on Austin Davis

Michael Whitaker - 0
Austin Davis has emerged as a force off the bench for the Michigan Wolverines, and they've decided they'd like him to return to Ann...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Report: Coronavirus cancels one of first NFL related events

Don Drysdale - 0
If you have been following the news, you have certainly noticed that more and more events are either being canceled or modified because of...
Read more
College Sports

Mike DeBord returns to Ann Arbor for third coaching stint with Wolverines

Michael Whitaker - 0
Former Michigan Wolverines assistant coach Mike DeBord is back in Ann Arbor - for the third time. http://gty.im/492181290 He's back with the Michigan Wolverines for...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Mike DeBord returns to Ann Arbor for third coaching stint with Wolverines

College Sports Michael Whitaker - 0
Former Michigan Wolverines assistant coach Mike DeBord is back in Ann Arbor - for the third time. http://gty.im/492181290 He's back with the Michigan Wolverines for...
Read more

Report: Ohio State football suffers major blow

College Sports Arnold Powell - 0
According to multiple reports, the Ohio State football team has suffered a major blow. Bill Rabinowitz is reporting that RB Master Teague III will miss...
Read more

Michigan coach Juwan Howard doesn’t want a “pity party” following two straight defeats

College Sports Michael Whitaker - 0
The Michigan Wolverines didn't get the result they were looking for on Sunday, dropping a 77-63 decision to their arch-rival Ohio State Buckeyes and...
Read more

Spartans coach Tom Izzo compliments Maryland crowd for booing him

College Sports Michael Whitaker - 0
The No. 24 Michigan State Spartans rolled into Maryland and walked out with a well-deserved 78-66 victory over the No. 9 Terrapins on Saturday...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.