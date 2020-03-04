Michigan Basketball makes decision on Austin Davis

Austin Davis has emerged as a force off the bench for the Michigan Wolverines, and they’ve decided they’d like him to return to Ann Arbor for a fifth year.

Head coach Juwan Howard announced during his morning press conference that the team has invited Davis back for year #5 next season.

- Advertisement -





Davis is averaging 4.9 points and 2.6 rebounds per game for the Wolverines this year while also shooting 70%. He’s set to graduate this year would have been eligible to play immediately at a different school if he’d decided to transfer.