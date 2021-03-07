Michigan basketball may have just lost key player in finale vs. Michigan State

Sharing is caring!

It’s halftime in East Lansing as the Michigan State Spartans hold a 30-26 lead over a Michigan team that looks to be sleepwalking in a game that is pretty much meaningless for them.

Because the game is meaningless makes it that much more unfortunate that the Wolverines may have just suffered a huge loss to their starting lineup.

During the first half, Eli Brooks suffered what looks to be an ankle injury and he is reportedly wearing a walking boot.

This would obviously be a huge loss for Michigan as Brooks is one of their best defensive players.

Eli Brooks has a walking boot on, but he's back on the Michigan bench — Ethan Sears (@ethan_sears) March 7, 2021