The Michigan Wolverines are expected to get a major addition to their lineup just in time for one of the biggest early-season college basketball games in the country.

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According to head coach Mike Boynton Jr., 7-foot-2 center Moustapha Thiam is expected to make his Michigan debut Friday night when the No. 16 Wolverines square off against No. 4 UConn in Boston.

Thiam missed Monday’s season-opening victory over Oakland because of an illness, but the latest update is encouraging.

“The expectation is that he will play,” Boynton said.

Boynton also confirmed that Thiam returned to practice Wednesday and was expected to participate again Thursday. Barring a setback, Michigan should have its projected starting center available for a highly anticipated rematch of last season’s national championship game.

Michigan center Moustapha Thiam (52) handles a basketball alongside Marcus Møller (9) during the Wolverines’ men’s basketball media day at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Why Moustapha Thiam’s Return Is So Important

Getting Thiam back would be significant under any circumstances, but the timing makes his expected return especially important.

Michigan defeated Oakland in its season opener, but the Wolverines struggled on the glass, surrendering 21 offensive rebounds to the Golden Grizzlies.

That is not exactly the kind of performance Boynton wants to see before facing a physical UConn team.

The good news? Thiam could help address that problem immediately.

The Cincinnati transfer averaged 12.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game last season, providing the Wolverines with an experienced interior presence capable of protecting the rim and battling for rebounds.

As Michigan’s frontcourt outlook previously highlighted, Thiam was brought to Ann Arbor to help replace the size and defensive production Michigan lost following its national championship season.

His expected return could also allow J.P. Estrella to move back to his more natural power forward position after playing significant minutes at center against Oakland.

Estrella delivered 15 points and 12 rebounds in the opener, but he also fouled out. Having Thiam available would give Boynton more flexibility with his frontcourt rotation.

Michigan Faces a Massive Test Against UConn

Friday’s showdown is much more than an ordinary November basketball game.

Michigan defeated UConn 69-63 in April to capture the 2026 national championship. Now, the programs meet again with significantly different rosters and a new man leading the Wolverines.

As previously discussed following Boynton’s comments about the championship, Michigan’s new head coach has emphasized that this group must establish its own identity rather than rely on what last year’s team accomplished.

The Wolverines have talented guards, experienced transfers, and championship expectations. However, rebounding remains an early concern.

Boynton acknowledged that Michigan must improve its defensive rebounding, particularly against a UConn program known for its physicality and ability to create second-chance opportunities.

That is where Thiam could make a substantial difference.

What Moustapha Thiam Gives Michigan Basketball

Michigan already has the talent to compete with the nation’s best teams. Getting Moustapha Thiam back would give the Wolverines another important piece before facing one of their toughest opponents of the season.

His size, rebounding ability, and rim protection could be exactly what Michigan needs to avoid another frustrating performance on the glass.

Thiam’s availability is not yet an official game-time confirmation, but Boynton’s latest update is certainly encouraging.

Michigan and UConn tip off Friday at 8 p.m. ET at TD Garden in Boston, with the game televised on TNT and truTV and streaming on HBO Max.

And if Thiam is ready to go, Michigan’s chances of leaving Boston with another victory over the Huskies just got a little better.