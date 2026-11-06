fb
Newsletter
Social-Stamp-Detroit-Sports-Nation
Next gameMichigan State SpartansSat, Nov 7 at MICH · 7:30 PM2-6 · 18thNext gameRed WingsSat, Nov 7 at COL · 9:00 PM7-7-3 · 8th AtlanticNext gameLionsSun, Nov 8 at MIA · 1:00 PM5-2 · 6th NFC NorthNext gamePistonsSun, Nov 8 vs LAL · 6:00 PM6-2 · 2nd CentralNext gameMichigan WolverinesSat, Nov 14 at ORE · 3:30 PM5-3 · 13th2026 seasonTigers76-86 · 11th AL CentralLatest completed season
Next gameMichigan State SpartansSat, Nov 7 at MICH · 7:30 PM2-6 · 18th

Michigan Hoops Expected to get BIG BOOST vs. UCONN

Michigan basketball Moustapha Thiam
Add DSN as Preferred Source on Google News Follow DSN on NewsBreak

The Michigan Wolverines are expected to get a major addition to their lineup just in time for one of the biggest early-season college basketball games in the country.

DSN TVCollege · newest firstAll College video →
Detroit Sports Nation TVAds play inside the video

According to head coach Mike Boynton Jr., 7-foot-2 center Moustapha Thiam is expected to make his Michigan debut Friday night when the No. 16 Wolverines square off against No. 4 UConn in Boston.

Thiam missed Monday’s season-opening victory over Oakland because of an illness, but the latest update is encouraging.

“The expectation is that he will play,” Boynton said.

Boynton also confirmed that Thiam returned to practice Wednesday and was expected to participate again Thursday. Barring a setback, Michigan should have its projected starting center available for a highly anticipated rematch of last season’s national championship game.

Michigan center Moustapha Thiam (52) handles a basketball alongside Marcus Møller (9) during the Wolverines' men's basketball
Michigan center Moustapha Thiam (52) handles a basketball alongside Marcus Møller (9) during the Wolverines’ men’s basketball media day at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Why Moustapha Thiam’s Return Is So Important

Getting Thiam back would be significant under any circumstances, but the timing makes his expected return especially important.

Michigan defeated Oakland in its season opener, but the Wolverines struggled on the glass, surrendering 21 offensive rebounds to the Golden Grizzlies.

That is not exactly the kind of performance Boynton wants to see before facing a physical UConn team.

The good news? Thiam could help address that problem immediately.

The Cincinnati transfer averaged 12.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game last season, providing the Wolverines with an experienced interior presence capable of protecting the rim and battling for rebounds.

As Michigan’s frontcourt outlook previously highlighted, Thiam was brought to Ann Arbor to help replace the size and defensive production Michigan lost following its national championship season.

His expected return could also allow J.P. Estrella to move back to his more natural power forward position after playing significant minutes at center against Oakland.

Estrella delivered 15 points and 12 rebounds in the opener, but he also fouled out. Having Thiam available would give Boynton more flexibility with his frontcourt rotation.

Michigan Faces a Massive Test Against UConn

Friday’s showdown is much more than an ordinary November basketball game.

Michigan defeated UConn 69-63 in April to capture the 2026 national championship. Now, the programs meet again with significantly different rosters and a new man leading the Wolverines.

As previously discussed following Boynton’s comments about the championship, Michigan’s new head coach has emphasized that this group must establish its own identity rather than rely on what last year’s team accomplished.

The Wolverines have talented guards, experienced transfers, and championship expectations. However, rebounding remains an early concern.

Boynton acknowledged that Michigan must improve its defensive rebounding, particularly against a UConn program known for its physicality and ability to create second-chance opportunities.

That is where Thiam could make a substantial difference.

What Moustapha Thiam Gives Michigan Basketball

Michigan already has the talent to compete with the nation’s best teams. Getting Moustapha Thiam back would give the Wolverines another important piece before facing one of their toughest opponents of the season.

His size, rebounding ability, and rim protection could be exactly what Michigan needs to avoid another frustrating performance on the glass.

Thiam’s availability is not yet an official game-time confirmation, but Boynton’s latest update is certainly encouraging.

Michigan and UConn tip off Friday at 8 p.m. ET at TD Garden in Boston, with the game televised on TNT and truTV and streaming on HBO Max.

And if Thiam is ready to go, Michigan’s chances of leaving Boston with another victory over the Huskies just got a little better.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Richard Knight

Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
All Posts

Most read

Recent Comments

Get the DSN Daily

Get the biggest stories across Detroit sports. Choose your teams so we can tailor your experience as personalization rolls out.

Choose your team interests (optional)

Team interests
or subscribe with Google

Both options use the subscription checkbox above. Google sign-in alone does not subscribe you.

Team interests personalize your preferences and do not subscribe you to separate team newsletters. You can change interests or unsubscribe from DSN Daily at any time. Privacy policy