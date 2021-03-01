Michigan basketball moves up, receives first place votes in latest AP Top 25 Poll

Sharing is caring!

UPDATED:

The latest AP Top 25 Poll has been released and as you can see below, the Michigan basketball team not only moved past Baylor to No. 2 but also received first-place votes.

From Saturday:

What a season it has been for the No. 3 University of Michigan Men’s basketball team.

Following the Wolverines 73-57 win on Saturday over the Indiana Hoosiers, they are now 18-1 on the season with a huge matchup against No. 5 Illinois coming up on Tuesday night.

But when the new rankings come out on Monday, Michigan will almost certainly move up as No. 2 Baylor lost to Kansas on Saturday night. With Baylor’s loss, the Wolverines should move up to No. 2.

That being said, at the time of this article, No. 1 Gonzaga trails Loyola Marymount in the first half by a score of 20-19.

If the Zags are somehow upset, Michigan would claim the No. 1 ranking.

Nation, who do you believe is the No. 1 team in the Nation?