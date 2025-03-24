Michigan Basketball Player Announces He Is Transferring Prior to Sweet 16

According to a report from 247Sports, Michigan freshman Justin Pippen has made the decision to transfer. The announcement comes just days after the Wolverines defeated Texas A&M to advance to the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.
Justin Pippen is Moving On
Pippen, who is the son of NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, played in 28 games for the Wolverines during the 2024-25 season, averaging 1.6 points in 6.7 minutes per games.
NEWS: Michigan guard Justin Pippen will enter the transfer portal, a source tells @247Sports.— Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) March 24, 2025
Son of NBA legend Scottie Pippen. Former four-star recruit. Represented by Klutch Sports.https://t.co/6i99HCvb1A pic.twitter.com/HVlchh8jf2