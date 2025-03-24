Michigan Basketball Player Announces He Is Transferring Prior to Sweet 16

Well, this is some interesting timing.

According to a report from 247Sports, Michigan freshman Justin Pippen has made the decision to transfer. The announcement comes just days after the Wolverines defeated Texas A&M to advance to the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Justin Pippen is Moving On

Pippen, who is the son of NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, played in 28 games for the Wolverines during the 2024-25 season, averaging 1.6 points in 6.7 minutes per games.

W.G. Brady
