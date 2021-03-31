Michigan basketball posts message for Wolverines’ fans

Sharing is caring!

When the 2020-21 season began, not many believed that Michigan would be the Big Ten regular-season champions or earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

But, that is exactly what they did and it was certainly a season to remember for anyone who followed along.

Unfortunately, the Wolverines’ season came to an end on Tuesday night as they were defeated 51-49 in an Elite Eight game against UCLA.

Following the game, Michigan basketball took to Twitter to send a message to the fans.

GO BLUE!

Trending around the Web