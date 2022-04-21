Michigan basketball reportedly going hard after top transfer player

Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines could be getting a key piece to the lineup for next season.

Embed from Getty Images

According to multiple reports, transferring guard Terrence Shannon Jr., who is the No. 9 guard to hit the portal and No. 2 overall small forward, confirmed on social media that he was paying Ann Arbor a recruiting visit.

Texas Tech transfer Terrence Shannon Jr. is at Michigan. Wolverines are pursuing here #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ySWQw7eSnv — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) April 21, 2022

Embed from Getty Images

Last season for Texas Tech, he averaged 10.4 points per game, 2.6 rebounds per game, and 2 assists per game.

NBA Player Prop Bets to Target 4/21/22

Ja Morant Under 1.5 Made Three-Pointers (+108)

Ja Morant doesn’t shoot many three-balls. He’s taken only six over the two games of the series versus the Minnesota Timberwolves, and he hasn’t attempted more than four triples in any of his previous eight games.

If Morant is going to make multiple threes tonight, he’s either going to have to shoot more treys than he has been or he’s going to have to hit a high percentage of the threes he takes — something he doesn’t normally do. For the year, Morant shot only 34.4% from three. He’s canned at least two three-pointers just three times in his last eight appearances.

Our model projects the Memphis Grizzlies’ star to make 1.4 threes on 4.3 attempts in Game 3. Being able to get the under at a +108 price makes this a very appealing bet.

Rudy Gobert Over 12.5 Points (-126)

Rudy Gobert hasn’t scored much through two games against the Dallas Mavericks, and that’s caused his points prop to drop a little too low.

Heading into Game 3, Gobert has netted a combined 13 points in two games of this series, and he needs at least that many tonight for the over to cash. I think he’ll get there.

Despite the low point totals, Gobert is still logging a ton of minutes, playing 35.4 and 37.4 in the two games. He’s just had some flukey-low usage, taking one shot in Game 1 and five in Game 2. He hadn’t taken as few as five shots in a game in any of his final nine regular-season affairs, and Gobert had dropped in at least 14 points in six straight games heading into the postseason.