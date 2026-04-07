Projecting Michigan Basketball’s Starting Lineup for 2026-27

Michigan just won a national championship.

Now the real question starts to take shape. What does an encore look like?

Michigan 2026-27 starting lineup projection takes shape

The early outlook suggests the Wolverines have a legitimate path to another title run, but it hinges on one major factor.

NBA decisions.

Frontcourt anchors Aday Mara and Morez Johnson Jr. both entered the NCAA Tournament with late first-round projections. After strong postseason performances, their stock may have risen to the point where leaving is a real possibility.

If both return, Michigan could roll out one of the most balanced starting groups in the country.

Here is the projected lineup.

Player Notes Elliot Cadeau 10.1 PPG, returning point guard Brandon McCoy Five-star freshman addition Trey McKenney 9.5 PPG, versatile scorer Morez Johnson Jr. 13.4 PPG, interior presence Aday Mara 12.0 PPG, frontcourt anchor

Backcourt stability gives Michigan a strong foundation

Elliot Cadeau is expected to return and remain the engine of the offense.

His ability to control tempo and create opportunities sets the tone for everything Michigan wants to do. Alongside him, Trey McKenney provides scoring punch and versatility on the wing.

Then there is Brandon McCoy.

The five-star freshman is expected to step right into a major role. His size, athleticism, and two-way potential give Michigan another dynamic option on the perimeter.

The frontcourt decision will define the ceiling

Everything comes back to Mara and Johnson.

If both return, Michigan’s frontcourt becomes a clear strength. Mara’s size and touch, combined with Johnson’s physical presence and production, create matchup problems on both ends.

If one or both leave, the outlook changes quickly.

Michigan would still have talent, but replacing that level of production and experience is not easy, especially for a team with championship expectations.

Why this group could contend again

Even with uncertainty, the structure is there.

A returning lead guard. Proven scoring on the wing. An elite incoming recruit. And potentially one of the most productive frontcourts in the country.

That combination is why Michigan is already being viewed as a serious contender heading into next season.

The bottom line

Michigan’s starting lineup for 2026-27 is not fully set.

But the blueprint is clear.

If the key pieces return, the Wolverines will not just be defending a title. They will be positioned to chase another one.