After losing both Moussa Diabate and Caleb Houstan to the NBA, Michigan head coach Juwan Howard and his staff have been charged with the task of filling a couple of open roster spots for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

Michigan has already landed a commitment from former Duke forward Joey Baker, who is coming to the Wolverines as a grad transfer, but it does not appear as if they are done there.

According to multiple reports, Michigan currently has its sights set on Lebanese forward, Youssef Khayat.

Michigan basketball target Youssef Khayat sets announcement time

It appears as if Juwan Howard is ‘fully entrenched’ in bringing Lebanese F Youssef Khayat to Michigan for the upcoming season.

From UMHoops.com:

Michigan is fully entrenched in the recruitment of 6-foot-9 Youssef Khayat. Khayat is a Lebanese forward who plays for Limoges CSP’s U21 program, in one of the better youth leagues in Europe. He’s excelled with his club’s youth team – 17.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game — and has also played a featured role with Lebanon’s national team at the senior level.

On Saturday, news broke that Khayat will be announcing his commitment live on ‘The Field of 68″ on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.

Khayat will be choosing between Xavier, DePaul, Michigan, and Wake Forest.

The Wolverines are considered a heavy favorite to land Youssef Khayat but crazier things have happened.

BREAKING!!! Lebanese forward Youssef Khayat will be announcing his commitment LIVE on the Field of 68 tomorrow (Sunday) at 2 p.m. ET. His final four: Xavier, DePaul, Michigan and Wake Forest. Here is the link: https://t.co/ZZTzFgdRlX pic.twitter.com/aSHfuppnMw — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) June 25, 2022

