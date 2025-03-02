Michigan Basketball to get Boost for Matchup vs. Illinois

The Michigan basketball team is set to receive a significant boost this afternoon as Rubin Jones will reportedly return to the lineup for their game against Illinois. Jones has been out with an illness since February 21, when the Wolverines lost to Michigan State.

While Jones may not fill up the stat sheet, with averages of 3.5 points and 2.6 rebounds per game, his presence on defense has been invaluable.

Michigan's Rubin Jones (illness) is expected to play today against Illinois, per Dusty May.



Has not played since 2/21.



Averages 3.5 PPG. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 2, 2025

Dusty May Says Michigan Needs Rubin Jones

Head coach Dusty May highlighted Jones’ importance following the team’s win over Rutgers, stating that his return will make the team stronger as they approach the postseason.

“We need him back,” May said of Jones after the win over Rutgers Thursday. “It’s going to make us a stronger team later in the season with the tournament, because LJ (Cason) is getting these minutes (and) Will Tschetter is getting extended playing time.”

Bottom Line

Currently tied for first place in the Big Ten with a 14-3 record, Michigan is aiming to take another step toward securing the Big Ten regular-season title.