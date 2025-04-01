Michigan Basketball Trying to Land Yaxel Lendeborg out of Transfer Portal

He posted season-highs of 30 points and 20 rebounds, to go along with eight assists, four blocks, and five steals during a recent win over East Carolina.

Now that Michigan is officially eliminated from the NCAA Tournament, the Wolverines’ men’s basketball program is actively searching for talent in the transfer portal—and one name that’s reportedly drawn interest from the Wolverines is former UAB forward Yaxel Lendeborg.

A Versatile Big with Impressive Numbers

Lendeborg spent the past two seasons with the UAB Blazers after starting his collegiate career at Arizona Western College, a JUCO powerhouse. During his time in junior college, he dominated the competition—earning back-to-back ACCAC Player of the Year honors and twice being named an NJCAA All-American.

That success carried over to the Division I level. In 2024-25, Lendeborg put together an all-around standout season, averaging 17.7 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.8 blocks, and 1.7 steals per game. His production showcases his unique ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor, and his stat line makes him one of the more intriguing players currently in the portal.

Michigan in the Mix

According to a recent report, Michigan is one of several programs expressing interest in landing Lendeborg. It would be a strong move for new head coach Dusty May, who is looking to rebuild and retool the Wolverines’ frontcourt after several key departures.

Lendeborg’s mix of physicality, vision, and defensive instincts could give Michigan a much-needed boost, particularly on the boards and in transition. His experience and leadership would also make him a valuable asset in a locker room going through change.

What’s Next

With his name gaining traction in the portal, Lendeborg will likely draw even more interest in the coming weeks. For now, Michigan appears to be firmly in the hunt—and if the Wolverines can land the former UAB star, it would be a major win for a program looking to stay competitive in the Big Ten.