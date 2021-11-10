Michigan basketball unveils 2021 Big Ten Championship banner [Video]

On Wednesday night, the University of Michigan opened up their 2021-22 campaign at the Crisler Center against Buffalo.

Prior to the game, the Wolverines unveiled their 2021 Big Ten Championship banner which was raised to the rafters.

Check it out.

A thing of beauty 🤩. @umichbball has some new decor in the Crisler Center 👀. pic.twitter.com/QJ2a0Hb5bC — Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) November 10, 2021