Michigan basketball unveils 2021 Big Ten Championship banner [Video]

by

On Wednesday night, the University of Michigan opened up their 2021-22 campaign at the Crisler Center against Buffalo.

Prior to the game, the Wolverines unveiled their 2021 Big Ten Championship banner which was raised to the rafters.

Check it out.

