Michigan basketball’s Joey Baker announces decision for 2023-24

Not long ago, Michigan basketball senior Joey Baker hinted that he could apply for a sixth year of eligibility, which would mean he could spend an additional season with the Wolverines. Well, that will not be the case as Baker announced on Monday that his college basketball career is over. In a statement, Baker thanked Duke and Michigan for allowing him to play for them.

Key Points

Baker joined the Wolverines prior to the 2022-23 season

Baker recently hinted that he could apply for a sixth year of eligibility

Baker has decided that his college career is over

What Michigan basketball's Joey Baker said

On Monday, Baker released the following statement:

“5 incredible years,” Baker wrote on social media. “(Duke and Michigan), thank you from the bottom of my heart for allowing me the opportunities to live out my dream. Coach K and Coach Howard, thank you for pushing me and making me a better man. To all my brothers I've met along the way, I got y'all for life!!! The journey continues.”

Bottom Line: Baker is moving on

During his one season at Michigan, Baker was an important player off the bench as he played 34 games, averaging 16.4 minutes, 5.7 points, and 2.2 rebounds per game. Additionally, he displayed a strong shooting performance, hitting 39.1 percent of his shots from beyond the arc. When Jett Howard was injured, Baker stepped in as a starter. The Wolverines will certainly look different during the 2023-24 season.