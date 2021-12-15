Michigan beats out Georgia for top safety prospect

Huge get for the Michigan Wolverines!

According to reports, Michigan has beaten out Georgia for Top 100 safety, Keon Sabb.

From 247 Sports:

Michigan football’s 2022 recruiting class received a massive boost on Wednesday as four-star safety Keon Sabb signed his national letter of intent with the Wolverines. The 6-2, 200-pound prospect out of Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy picked Michigan over other Power Five programs like Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Penn State and Texas A&M.

Now the Wolverines have to find out a way to beat the Bulldogs on the field when they meet in the College Football Playoffs.