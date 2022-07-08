There has been a plethora of chatter about Michigan‘s Class of 2023 not being what many thought it would be after the Wolverines won a Big Ten Championship but in reality, things are just fine for the boys in Ann Arbor.

Michigan’s Class of 2023 got a bit stronger on Friday as they beat out LSU and Miami for a 4-star athlete.

Home 🏠! Go blue 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/1IrBjEY5OG — Collins Acheampong (@collins_xi) July 8, 2022

Michigan beats out LSU, Miami for 4-star athlete Collins Acheampong

On Friday, news broke that Jim Harbaugh and Michigan landed 4-star athlete Collins Acheampong out of Rancho Santa Margarita, California.

Acheampong, who is currently 6 feet 7, 254 pounds, is the No. 298 ranked player and the No. 17 ranked athlete in the Class of 2023.

From Detroit Free Press:

Acheampong’s skillset and size will likely make him a defensive end for Michigan; its 2023 class currently features just one other defensive line commit in three-star Brooks Bahr. Acheampong’s commitment announcement was set for July 1, but he pushed it back after taking an official visit to Miami.

Nonetheless, Acheampong joins a recruiting class that was most recently ranked No. 47 nationally by 247Sports composite after adding 2023 four-star offensive lineman Amir Herring on Thursday. Acheampong’s commitment is unique in the sense he hasn’t played a fall football season since his freshman year of high school in 2019. His high school disbanded its football program after the COVID-19 pandemic.

For those of you who were bashing Michigan for completely missing on their Class of 2023, you may want to pump the brakes a bit.

