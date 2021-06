Sharing is caring!

According to wide receiver Daylen Baldwin, he has decided to play football for the University of Michigan in 2021.

Baldwin took to Twitter on Monday afternoon to make the announcement.

Baldwin, who is from Southfield, Michigan, played for Jacksonville State in 2020, where he had 27 catches for 540 yards and seven touchdowns in just six games.

The 6-3, 210 lb grad transfer, was also considering Ohio State.